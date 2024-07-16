Support truly

The friends who went on holiday with Jay Slater have paid heartfelt tributes to the “happiest and most smiley person in the room” after a body was discovered in the mountains of Tenerife.

Human remains were found on Monday alongside the 19-year-old’s possessions and clothes, with initial police investigations suggesting he “could have suffered an accidental fall”. The body has not yet been formally identified.

The apprentice bricklayer vanished almost one month ago after a night out with friends on the Spanish island.

Mr Slater’s friend Lucy Mae Law, who first reported him missing to authorities, wrote an emotional post about the teenager on Instagram.

She said: “Honestly lost for words. Always the happiest and most smiley person in the room, you were one of a kind Jay and you’ll be missed more than you know. I’m sure you’ll ‘have your dancing shoes polished and ready’ waiting for us all. We all love you buddy. Fly high.”

Ms Law first reported her friend missing to the authorities ( Instagram )

She posted pictures of Mr Slater with friends on boats, singing Whitney Houston and dancing to high-energy techno music at festivals.

Ms Law, Mr Slater and their other friend Brad Hargreaves had all been on holiday together in Tenerife when the 19-year-old disappeared.

Mr Hargreaves wrote on Instagram, alongside a heartbreak emoji: “No words. Nothing be the same without you. Rest easy brother. Love you always.”

The pair had attended the New Rave Generation festival in Papagayo’s nightclub in the southern tourist hotspot of Playa de Las Americas, with Mr Slater returning to an Airbnb with two older men in the small village of Masca.

Mr Hargreaves claimed he heard the teenager sliding on gravel in a final video call. He said he had encouraged him to order a taxi after they realised Mr Slater had travelled miles away from their accommodation.

Handout footage from the Guardia Civil of the officers who found remains in the search for missing British tourist Jay Slater ( PA/Guardia Civil )

An autopsy of the body thought to be that of Jay Slater is expected to take place on Tuesday morning.

Missing person charity LBT Global said it was “saddened to announce that a body found in Tenerife does look to be that of Jay Slater”.

A statement said: “It is understood the body was found close to the site of his mobile phone’s last location.

“Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, the body was found with Mr Slater’s possessions and clothes. A post-mortem and forensic enquiries will follow.

“LBT Global are supporting the family at this distressing time and ask for everyone to afford them space and privacy to come to terms with the news.”