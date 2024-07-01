Jay Slater missing – latest: Family vow to carry on looking for teen in Tenerife after police call off search
Spanish police haved called off the search for Jay Slater almost two weeks after he vanished on Tenerife
Jay Slater’s family have vowed to carry on looking for him despite Spanish police calling off the search for the missing teenager nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Rachael Hargreaves, a close friend of Mr Slater’s heartbroken parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and Warren Slater, 58, said “nothing had changed” and they would continue scouring the rugged terrain of northern Tenerife for him.
Spanish police said the hunt for the 19-year-old from Lancashire had ended with the case remaining open on Sunday as the gruelling search entered its thirteenth day.
The 19-year-old disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Buenavista del Norte, Tenerife, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.
It comes after the teenager’s father Warren Slater revealed he was “disappointed” that just six volunteers turned out to join the search for his son after police issued an appeal for help.
The teenager was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am on Monday 17 June.
The harsh conditions in Tenerife facing missing Jay Slater at the time of his disappearance
Jay Slater: The harsh conditions facing teen missing in Tenerife
Locals are helping Jay Slater’s family and friends who have flown over to join the search
Other people who disappeared on the island where Jay Slater went missing
Tenerife’s missing: Other people who vanished on island where Jay Slater disappeared
Several people still remain missing on the island of Tenerife after vanishing decades ago
What is the GoFundMe money being used for as search for missing teen continues?
Jay Slater: What is the GoFundMe money being used for as search for teen continues?
Jay Slater’s family are now withdrawing money from the GoFundMe page so others can join them in Tenerife
Jay Slater machete gang attack victim hits out at internet trolls and urges them to help find teenager
A man who had his “skull split open” in a machete attack carried out by a gang including Jay Slater has broken his silence on the desperate search for the teenager who vanished in Tenerife.
The missing 19-year-old was part of a group of eight people who attacked Tom Hilton, then 17, with a machete, golf clubs and an axe in Rishton, Lancashire, in 2021.
The apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle, was handed an 18-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work for his role in the violent disorder.
Jay Slater machete gang attack victim hits out at internet trolls and urges them to help find teenager
The alleged victim told TikTok trolls ‘Have some respect and help find this boy and get him back to his family’
Mother of son missing for weeks in Bristol ‘feels desperately sorry’ for Jay Slater’s family
The mother of a young man who went missing in Bristol has called for renewed attention on her son’s case amid the disappearance of Jay Slater.
Jack O’Sullivan, 23, was last seen more than 17 weeks ago after walking home from a night out with friends on 2 March, in a case mirroring that of Mr Slater, 19, who vanished in the early hours after partying in Tenerife.
Family and friends are attempting to keep Mr O’Sullivan’s story in the public eye by launching their own website, fundraising, and changing their Facebook profile pictures to his missing poster.
Mother of son missing for weeks in Bristol 'feels desperately sorry' for Jay Slater's family
Jack O’Sullivan’s mother said she will keep searching for her son who vanished in Bristol more than three months ago
Are TikTokers and Facebook sleuths drowning out actual leads in the hunt for Jay Slater?
Fake rumours of a body being found in the hunt for Jay Slater had spread like wildfire across Facebook, TikTok and other social media sites as thousands of users share disinformation.
A mocked up Facebook post from one of the Slater’s family inner circle was shared with the message: “Jay’s body has been found. Our hearts are with his family in these evil times, we’ve heard from locals it was the job of the Morrocans [sic].”
The mother of Jay’s best friend Rachel Louise Harg, who also set up the GoFundMe page to go towards search efforts, was forced to amplify the cruel prank as she distanced herself from it, insisting the official update group: “This isn’t me.”
Are TikTokers and Facebook sleuths drowning out actual leads in the hunt for Jay Slater?
Investigators say armchair sleuths spreading memes and misinformation are harming missing teenager’s family
Jay Slater's family are 'utterly broken' and 'still holding out hope' to find teen in Tenerife
Jay Slater’s family are ‘utterly broken’ and ‘holding out hope’ to find teen
His relatives and friends have also been subjected to vile social media abuse since the teenager went missing last Monday
On the ground with the desperate search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Tenerife:
On the ground with the desperate search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
Deep ravines, sharp drops and cacti hinder search efforts for teenager in the mountainous terrain
An Irish tourist who was found after vanishing in Tenerife
The family of missing Jay Slater are sick with worry about their son - but are still holding out hope he may be found alive after disappearing in Tenerife.
But the story of an Irish tourist who also vanished on the Spanish island last year to be found alive a few days later suggests all may not be lost in the missing person search for Mr Slater.
Reports from last year tell of how Ryan Cooney, who was aged 28 at the time, was last seen leaving his hotel Paraiso del Sol apartments in Playa de las Americas on 9 November 2023.
2023 disappearance of tourist in Tenerife gives glimmer of hope in Jay Slater hunt
Ryan Cooney’s story offers hope to Jay Slater’s family that he could be found alive on the island
The strip popular with teenagers where Jay Slater spent his night before disappearing
Lined with garish neon signs, booming music and ridiculously cheap drink deals, Veronica’s Strip in Tenerife could be seen as a British teenager’s heaven or a nightmare.
Young Britons appear to be the main clientele along the popular street in Playa de Las Americas, with hundreds gathering this week to celebrate the end of their A-Level results.
It was here that Jay Slater spent his Sunday evening clubbing, before disappearing 37km away in the mountain region of Rural de Teno national park, with few clues leading as to why the teenager would travel such a distance.
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Tenerife:
The strip popular with teenagers where Jay Slater spent his night before disappearing
Drugs are widely available along the street which is crowded with nightclubs and bars