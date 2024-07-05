✕ Close Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The mother of missing Jay Slater has issued a passionate response to trolls who have questioned the spending of money raised for the search.

In a post on the official Jay Slater Missing Facebook group, Debbie Duncan said: “My beautiful son Jay is still missing and believe me this is no holiday.”

Ms Duncan flew out from the family home in Lancashire to Tenerife to join the search with her family after the 19-year-old went missing on 17 June.

Nearly £50,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe page to find the teenager, and the money will be used to support searches, paying for accommodation, equipment and other essentials.

After some questioned the spending of money, Ms Duncan responded on Facebook.

“For those of you who are more concerned around the Gofundme page I can assure you that up to now it has not been used and our stay up to now has been financed by ourselves,” she said.

Mr Slater had attended the NRG music festival on the Canary Island on Sunday June 16, before he went back to an AirBnb around an hours drive from the festival with two men he had met.

He left the property early on Monday morning and called his friend at 8.50am to say that he was lost in the Rural de Teno park with no water and only had one per cent battery on his phone