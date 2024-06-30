Jay Slater missing – latest: Family vow to carry on looking for teen in Tenerife after police call off search
Spanish police haved called off the search for Jay Slater almost two weeks after he vanished on Tenerife
Jay Slater’s family have vowed to carry on looking for him despite Spanish police calling off the search for the missing teenager nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Rachael Hargreaves, a close friend of Mr Slater’s heartbroken parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and Warren Slater, 58, said “nothing had changed” and they would continue scouring the rugged terrain of northern Tenerife for him.
Spanish police said the hunt for the 19-year-old from Lancashire had ended with the case remaining open on Sunday as the gruelling search entered its thirteenth day.
The 19-year-old disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Buenavista del Norte, Tenerife, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.
It comes after the teenager’s father Warren Slater revealed he was “disappointed” that just six volunteers turned out to join the search for his son after police issued an appeal for help.
The teenager was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am on Monday 17 June.
Spanish police call off search for Jay Slater
The search for missing British teenager Jay Slater has been called off nearly two weeks after he disappeared in a remote part of Tenerife.
As the gruelling search entered its thirteenth day, Spanish police said the probe for the 19-year-old from Lancashire had ended with the case remaining open.
The 19-year-old vanished nearly two weeks ago near Buenavista del Norte, Tenerife, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.
Family ‘vow to carry on search’ despite police calling hunt off
Jay Slater’s family have vowed to carry on searching for him despite Spanish police calling off the search for the missing teenager nearly two weeks after he vanished.
Rachael Hargreaves, a close friend of Mr Slater’s heartbroken parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and Warren Slater, 58, said “nothing had changed” and they would continue to search for him.
The 19-year-old disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Buenavista del Norte, Tenerife, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.
Are TikTokers and Facebook sleuths drowning out actual leads in the hunt for Jay Slater?
Are TikTokers and Facebook sleuths drowning out leads in the hunt for Jay Slater?
Investigators say armchair sleuths spreading memes and misinformation are harming missing teenager’s family
Jay Slater’s disappearance has exposed the horrifying cruelty of social media
Jay Slater’s disappearance has exposed the horrifying cruelty of social media
Trolls mocking missing Jay Slater, Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha tracked down and hounded online, armchair sleuths endlessly theorising about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance – Helen Coffey asks, when did we collectively lose our empathy?
On the ground with the desperate search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
On the ground with the desperate search for missing Jay Slater in Tenerife
Deep ravines, sharp drops and cacti hinder search efforts for teenager in the mountainous terrain
Jay Slater: What is the GoFundMe money being used for?
Jay Slater: What is the GoFundMe money being used for as search for teen continues?
Jay Slater’s family are now withdrawing money from the GoFundMe page so others can join them in Tenerife
‘Jay Slater’s parents will be fearing the worst - I know because my son went missing in Ibiza’
‘Jay’s parents will be fearing the worst’, says father whose son disappeared in Ibiza
Mark Garland shares his traumatic experience of looking for his son in Ibiza as the parents of Mr Slater continue their search more than a week after the 19-year-old went missing
Tenerife’s darker side - The strip popular with teenagers where Jay Slater spent his night before disappearing
The strip popular with teenagers where Jay Slater spent his night before disappearing
Drugs are widely available along the street which is crowded with nightclubs and bars
Mapped: Jay Slater’s last known whereabouts
British hiker, 70, found dead in Spain as ‘massive’ search operation for Jay Slater begins
British hiker found dead in Spain as ‘massive’ search operation for Jay Slater begins
It comes as the hunt for missing teenager Jay Slater continues in Tenerife