Jay Slater’s family have vowed to carry on looking for him despite Spanish police calling off the search for the missing teenager nearly two weeks after he vanished.

Rachael Hargreaves, a close friend of Mr Slater’s heartbroken parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and Warren Slater, 58, said “nothing had changed” and they would continue scouring the rugged terrain of northern Tenerife for him.

Spanish police said the hunt for the 19-year-old from Lancashire had ended with the case remaining open on Sunday as the gruelling search entered its thirteenth day.

The 19-year-old disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Buenavista del Norte, Tenerife, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.

It comes after the teenager’s father Warren Slater revealed he was “disappointed” that just six volunteers turned out to join the search for his son after police issued an appeal for help.

The teenager was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am on Monday 17 June.