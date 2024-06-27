Jay Slater missing – latest: Teen’s mother to withdraw some money from GoFundMe as Tenerife search continues
Several people may have seen 19-year-old watching Euro 2024 matches after last contact with friends, says local mayor
Jay Slater’s mother has announced she is withdrawing some of the money raised in the fundraiser that was launched to help find her missing son as the search for him in Tenerife continues for an eleventh day.
Debbie Duncan, 55, said the funds will go towards the search efforts in an update posted on the GoFundMe page on Thursday morning, as she vowed the teenager’s loved ones will not lose hope and will return home with him.
It comes as the local mayor of the town of Santiago del Teide, Emilio Jose Navarro, said Spanish police have spoken to several people who believe they may have seen the 19-year-old watching Euro 2024 matches after his last contact with friends.
Police are examining grainy CCTV footage from the town, which is around three-and-a-half miles from the mountainous Rural de Teno park – his last known location – to determine whether it is a sighting of the apprentice bricklacker.
The image, shared by the family to media outlets, shows a person walking through town and was captured around 10 hours after Jay's phone last pinged.
Jay Slater’s mother has announced she is withdrawing some of the money raised in the fundraiser that was launched to help find her missing son.
Debbie Duncan, 55, said the funds will go towards the search efforts in an update posted on the GoFundMe page on Thursday morning, as she vowed the teenager’s loved ones will not lose hope and will bring him home.
She wrote: “I would like to thank everyone for your support, kind messages, and good wishes. It’s difficult to wrap our heads around what is happening right now, but we are not losing hope that we will find Jay and return home together.
“We are currently working with GoFundMe to withdraw part of the funds, which are being safely held. I wanted to share that these funds will be used to support the mountain rescue teams who are tirelessly searching for Jay. Additionally, since our stay in Tenerife needs to be extended, we will also use the funds to cover accommodation and food expenses. I'm surrounded by wonderful people who are by my side, but far from their loved ones, so we'll also be using part of these funds to fly them to Tenerife so we can support each other during these dark times.
“Thank you again for all your donations and support, this means the world to us.”
The family of missing teenager Jay Slater say they are “utterly broken” as the search continues in Tenerife for a tenth day with no clues to shed light on his disappearance.
The 19-year-old has not been heard from since last Monday morning, when he contacted a friend shortly after 8am to say he was lost in the Rural de Teno park and had only one per cent phone battery.
Former detective Mark Williams-Thomas has now flown over from the UK after offering the family his assistance, as Spanish police and sniffer dogs continue to scour the mountainous region in the north of the island.
Holly Evans reports from Tenerife:
His relatives and friends have also been subjected to vile social media abuse since the teenager went missing last Monday
Local mayor does not believe Jay Slater is in Santiago del Teide
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports from Tenerife:
Speaking from his office in the town hall, local mayor Emilio Navarro stated his belief that Jay Slater had not reached Santiago del Teide.
“The Guardia Civil sent us an email asking for our security cameras. We could not give it to them as they are organised through a separate company, so the police are speaking to them. But that CCTV picture is not from us and I do not recognise that place - I do not think it is in Santiago del Tiede and he is not here.
“We will help the police but it makes no sense. We have had family and journalists here but we have seen no police.”
