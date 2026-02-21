William and Kate have task of rebuilding royal family’s integrity, says PR guru

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales will have the task of rebuilding the “integrity of the royal family” damaged by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, a PR expert has suggested.

William and Kate, as the future of the monarchy, will in years to come need to set out their vision for the institution, now in crisis following the Epstein scandal that simmered for years and finally resulted in Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Public relations and crisis consultant Mark Borkowski said the couple faced the question of “how do they establish the integrity of the royal family?”.

He added: “Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it’s beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy.

“The pressure on William to communicate what the royal family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders.

“The heavy weight of this burden on the royal family’s reputation lies with William and Kate and what they’re going to do.”

William has already said “change is on my agenda” when he comes to the throne but he may have to open himself and the monarchy up to greater scrutiny as long-held attitudes towards the royal family die out.

The couple have been in lockstep with the King’s decisions to distant the royal family from Andrew, with Charles first stripping his brother of his titles last year and then issuing an emphatic statement a few hours after his arrest on Thursday which stated “the law must take its course”.

Public opinion is all-important, with the authority of the monarchy ultimately founded on the support and goodwill of ordinary men and women.

The deference towards members of the monarchy, who live in palaces, are chauffeured to events and have personal fortunes, has persisted for centuries and arguably helps sustain them.

Broadcaster David Dimbleby, who recently presented the BBC documentary series What’s the Monarchy For? said about some members of the royal family: “Well they behave like people who are spoiled by entitlement.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme on Friday, he added: “Not all of them, Princess Anne, a paragon of virtue, wonderful, it’s not universal.

“But they’re lost in that world, nobody’s saying ‘come on pull yourselves together, do this, do that’.”

The events of the past few days could see MPs and peers formally discussing the issues around Andrew’s friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Labour peer Lord Foulkes told the World at One: “I think there is now a clear expectation that there ought to be much more scrutiny.”

The politician said he has contacted MP Liam Byrne, chairman of the Business and Trade Commons Select Committee to “look” into Andrew’s work as a trade envoy but conceded it may be difficult now the police are investigating.