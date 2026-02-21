Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of the King was under arrest.

Police were searching two royal properties, and on the news, commentators were endlessly discussing a scandal with tentacles that stretched all the way to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, King Charles sat in the front row at London Fashion Week, Queen Camilla attended a concert, and the Princess Royal visited a prison.

The decision to continue royal duties was more than just an example of British stoicism in the face of the monarchy’s biggest crisis in 90 years. It was the opening act of the House of Windsor’s fight for survival as the arrest of the former Duke of York threatens to undermine public support for the monarchy.

Charles pledged to support the police investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

He also stressed his intentions in a short statement.

“My family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” he said.

He signed off “Charles R.,” using the abbreviation for Rex, the Latin word for king.

The biggest crisis since the 1936 abdication

The simple fact that Charles made the statement showed the scale of the problem created by the arrest of the king’s 66-year-old brother, who was held for 11 hours and then released under investigation, meaning he was neither charged nor exonerated.

The event was so unprecedented that commentators had to reach back to the 1640s and the arrest and execution of King Charles I during the English Civil War to find a parallel.

open image in gallery Edward, Duke of Windsor, and formerly Edward VIII of England, and his wife Wallis Simpson at their wedding in France in 1937 ( AFP/Getty )

Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office is shaping up to be the monarchy’s biggest crisis since Edward VIII abdicated in 1936 to marry an American divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

That scandal weakened public support for the monarchy, which did not fully recover for 15 years. The turnaround came only after Edward’s successor, King George VI, refused to flee Britain during World War II, demonstrating his solidarity with a nation ravaged by Nazi bombs.

Even before she ascended the throne, Queen Elizabeth II followed her father’s lead and publicly pledged her life in service to Britain.

But while the impact of Edward’s abdication lingered for years, the crisis reached a crescendo in a few days. And the solution in that case was relatively simple: Edward stepped aside, and his oldest brother took his place.

By contrast, the drama surrounding Mountbatten-Windsor is ongoing, with no end in sight.

No clear route forward

The current crisis stems from revelations about the relationship between the former prince and Epstein that were uncovered when the US Justice Department released millions of pages of documents in February from its investigation into Epstein.

Police have previously cited reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade information to Epstein, a wealthy investor, in 2010, when the former prince was Britain’s special envoy for international trade.

At least eight UK police forces have said they are looking into issues raised by the documents.

Compared with previous royal scandals, "this time there doesn’t seem to be any clear route forward’,’ said Ed Owens, author of After Elizabeth: Can the Monarchy Save Itself?

“There’s no blueprint to follow” in terms of how the monarchy and associated organisations deal with the allegations.

The last time the monarchy had to manage these kinds of questions was after the death of Princess Diana, Charles’ ex-wife. Elizabeth and Charles were criticised for failing to respond to the outpouring of public grief as tens of thousands of people swarmed to Kensington Gardens to lay flowers outside the late princess’s home. Some even called for Charles to step aside as heir to the throne in favor of his son William.

open image in gallery The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth view the thousands of flowers and tributes left outside Kensington Palace in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, on September 5, 1997 ( AFP/Getty )

The queen later commissioned focus groups to better understand the public mood and determine why people felt so strongly about a person they never met. The crisis forced the royals to recognise that Diana’s common touch had connected with people in ways that had not yet occurred to the House of Windsor.

Those lessons have since inspired other royals, including Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry, to be more informal and approachable.

But this moment is different, in part because it is taking place in a rapidly changing media environment at a time when people are demanding transparency from their leaders.

Uncomfortable questions

Moving forward also means facing uncomfortable questions about what the institution — and the family members themselves — may have known about Mountbatten-Windsor’s activities.

The palace has sought to draw a bold line separating the former prince and the rest of the monarchy by stripping him of his titles, including the right to be called a prince.

open image in gallery From left, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018 ( AP )

In another blow for the former prince, the British government is considering formally removing him from the line of succession to the crown. Despite losing his status and his honors, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne. That can only be changed with legislation.

Charles is the first monarch “that has to meet our expectations of figures in public life, which is to be accountable and to explain yourself”, said Craig Prescott, a royal expert at Royal Holloway, University of London.

“And you always have to work to earn the support of the public. And that is a particular challenge when you’re facing a controversy such as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

Critics argue that the monarchy was slow to respond to the pressure, given that Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Epstein have been discussed for more than a decade.

The best outcome for the monarchy is for the police investigation to focus solely on the information in the Epstein files and how that relates to Mountbatten-Windsor, said Peter Hunt, a former BBC royal correspondent. The worst outcome would be if police expand their inquiries to what the broader institution might have known and when.

"Were questions raised about his behavior as a trade envoy over those 10 years? Were they answered? What did people do about them?’’ Hunt said on the BBC.

And perhaps there's more to learn.

“Will there be files?’’ he asked.