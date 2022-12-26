Tenth person injured in Jersey flat explosion dies

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who was injured earlier this month during an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey died in hospital on Christmas Day, becoming the tenth victim of the tragedy.

The explosion, which took place just after 4am on 10 December, destroyed the building in St Helier.

Kathleen McGinness, aged 73, was taken to hospital after the incident at Pier Road. Police said she had lived in an adjacent building to the one that collapsed.

In a statement on Boxing Day, Jersey Chief of Police Robin Smith said he was “incredibly sad” to announce another fatality.

He said: “Kathleen (Kathy) McGinness (73) who lived at Haut du Mont in an adjacent building to the one which collapsed, passed away in Jersey General Hospital on Christmas Day. She had been admitted to hospital following the incident at Pier Road.

Ms McGinness died in hospital on Christmas Day after being injured in an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey (PA)

“Her family are being supported by specially trained police family liaison officers and my thoughts, and the thoughts of all of us at States of Jersey Police, are with them.

“This incident has been incredibly challenging for everyone involved and I would like to praise the families for their stoicism in the face of such tragic circumstances.

“The Island is rightly behind them and on-hand to support, but first and foremost we are there together to give them their privacy and time to grieve.”

The nine other victims were Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, 61 and 73, Ken and Jane Ralph, 72 and 71, and 63-year-old Billy Marsden.

