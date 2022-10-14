Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother of a disabled child confronted Just Stop Oil protestors after they blocked the child’s journey to school by glueing themselves to the road of a busy London junction.

Twenty climate activists sat in the middle of a major roundabouts in south London during the morning rush hour on Thursday.

One exasperated woman got out of her car to plead with the protestors, saying: “I have a disabled child who needs to go to school, why are you doing this to people?”

Climate activists continue to glue themselves to busy roads in their October campaign (PA)

An ambulance siren can be heard in the background as the mother added: “You made your point.”

The protest blocked traffic on St George’s Circus near Waterloo and Elephant and Castle. It was the first of two demonstrations by Just Stop Oil on Thursday, with the second having taken place outside Downing Street from midday.

The series of protests this month are part of the climate group’s ‘Occupy Westminister’ campaign for October.

As of Thursday, 350 arrests have been made following 13 days of protests by Just Stop Oil.

Hundreds of arrests have now been made following 13 days of protests by Just Stop Oil (PA)

Clashes between drivers and protestors turned aggressive when one motorist pushed an activist.

Passers-by also ripped up banners and verbally abused the campaigners.

Earlier this week, Just Stop Oil protestors glued themselves to the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Specialist officers used debonding liquid in plastic syringes to free the protesters who had glued themselves to the ground or to each other.

The liquid was squirted into the activists’ hands, which allowed the police to separate them before they searched and detained the campaigners.

Speaking about the group’s October campaign, Alex De Koning, 24, told The Independent: “The idea is to continue this until our demand is bet. We are going to be here every day for the rest of October.

“This is what is needed to make change. We cannot take this any more. This is how history happens.”