Mother of disabled child confronts Just Stop Oil protesters as they block journey to school
Climate activists continue to glue themselves to busy roads in their October campaign
A mother of a disabled child confronted Just Stop Oil protestors after they blocked the child’s journey to school by glueing themselves to the road of a busy London junction.
Twenty climate activists sat in the middle of a major roundabouts in south London during the morning rush hour on Thursday.
One exasperated woman got out of her car to plead with the protestors, saying: “I have a disabled child who needs to go to school, why are you doing this to people?”
An ambulance siren can be heard in the background as the mother added: “You made your point.”
The protest blocked traffic on St George’s Circus near Waterloo and Elephant and Castle. It was the first of two demonstrations by Just Stop Oil on Thursday, with the second having taken place outside Downing Street from midday.
The series of protests this month are part of the climate group’s ‘Occupy Westminister’ campaign for October.
As of Thursday, 350 arrests have been made following 13 days of protests by Just Stop Oil.
Clashes between drivers and protestors turned aggressive when one motorist pushed an activist.
Passers-by also ripped up banners and verbally abused the campaigners.
Earlier this week, Just Stop Oil protestors glued themselves to the Mall outside Buckingham Palace.
Specialist officers used debonding liquid in plastic syringes to free the protesters who had glued themselves to the ground or to each other.
The liquid was squirted into the activists’ hands, which allowed the police to separate them before they searched and detained the campaigners.
Speaking about the group’s October campaign, Alex De Koning, 24, told The Independent: “The idea is to continue this until our demand is bet. We are going to be here every day for the rest of October.
“This is what is needed to make change. We cannot take this any more. This is how history happens.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies