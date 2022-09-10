Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death.

Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Banita Ranow, 28, was among the crowd on the Long Walk and said she heard Kate tell the children next to her what her youngest son, Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.

She said Kate told the children: “Louis said ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’.”

Ms Ranow said the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge was “welling up” as she spoke to the children.

The well-wisher from west London also spoke of her surprise at seeing the two brothers and their wives together after long-running tensions between the pair, adding: “It was really nice.”

Ms Ranow’s mother, Baljinder Ranow, 64, said their reunion was “fabulous”, adding: “It was so beautiful to see.”

William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan on a walkabout in Windsor on Saturday (AP)

She said: “I felt so emotional and I felt the Queen would have loved it. I just hope in the future they remain like that and that the brothers come together, and the families.”

It was William and Kate’s first engagement under their new titles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the first time they have appeared in public with Harry and Meghan since the National Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Jubilee in June. Although, the couples were not seen talking to each other and sat apart at the event.

On Saturday’s walkabout, they inspected flowers and balloons and greeted well-wishers. A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.

The last time Prince William was joined in public by his brother at Windsor Castle was at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in April last year.

Both couples left in the same vehicle as the engagement, which lasted more than 40 minutes, came to a close.

Additional reporting by PA