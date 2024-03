Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A young cancer survivor who met the Princess of Wales while being treated for the disease has sent Kate an inspiring message of hope.

Kate met Mila Sneddon in 2021 after her story touched the princess. Now eight years-old and in remission, Mila urged the princess: “You will be brave because I was and you will fight it like I did.”

Mila, from Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk in Scotland, met the future queen after her picture was included in Kate’s photography project during the coronavirus pandemic. She had come to symbolise isolation during lockdown after being pictured kissing the kitchen window in her home as her father stood outside.

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Mila Sneddon ahead of a Christmas service in 2021 (PA Wire)

The little girl had been undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia and was photographed separated from her father during the first lockdown because he had to keep working and could not risk bringing Covid-19 into the family home.

Kate and Mila spoke on the phone after the image was among 100 selected for the Hold Still exhibition and book.

They met in May 2021 when Mila and her family were invited to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where they both wore pink.

The schoolgirl is now reported to be planning to make a get-well card to wish Kate a speedy recovery.

Mila’s mother Lynda Sneddon, 41, shared on X: “We are deeply saddened upon hearing the news about the Catherine

“A kind caring soul who has always championed Mila both during and after her treatment. Mila is equally sad to hear this news and will reach out privately in her own way.”

Mila’s mother Lynda, 40, said Kate’s announcement on Friday that she was undergoing a course of “preventative chemotherapy” had come on the two-year anniversary of Mila being in remission.

Mrs Sneddon told the Sunday Mail: “We were shopping when we heard the news. Mila turned to me and told me she wanted to make and send Kate a card. So Mila will make contact in her own private way.

“Kate showed Mila such compassion, care and support both during and post treatment. So it’s been very emotional to see she is now facing her own health struggles.”

She continued: “Cancer is like a community and a club that no one wants to be in.

“We are very sad to hear she has joined the club but the Sneddons are completely behind her and we wish her the very best.

“We have nothing but admiration for her to have been able to come out and publicly tell her story.”

Kate’s type of cancer has not been disclosed, but in her statement the princess stressed she is “well and getting stronger every day”.

Both she and the Prince of Wales are said to be “enormously touched” and “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following the announcement.