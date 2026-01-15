Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Kate makes Prince George admission as she reveals her children play rugby at home

The Princess of Wales told the England Women’s rugby team they had “inspired all the new generation” after their World Cup success

Kate hosted the women’s Rugby World Cup champions at Windsor Castle
Kate hosted the women's Rugby World Cup champions at Windsor Castle (Kin Cheung/PA Wire)

The Princess of Wales has revealed her children play rugby at home, telling the England Women’s rugby team that she would not want to be tackled by Prince George.

Kate hosted the women’s Rugby World Cup champions at Windsor Castle, where she hailed their "amazing achievement" following their triumph last autumn.

The future queen is patron of the Rugby Football Union and told senior officials from the organisation: “It’s really nice to mark the beginning of the year with a celebration.”

Kate told a group of World Cup winners: “You’ve really inspired all the new generation (that) perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them.”

Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union
Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union (Kin Cheung/PA Wire)

She added: “I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the final in front of a record 81,885 spectators at a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory for England following wins in 2014 and 1994.

Asked if her daughter played the sport, Kate replied: “Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby).

“Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game.

“Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.

Kate praised the sport for being accessible to girls across the country
Kate praised the sport for being accessible to girls across the country (Kin Cheung/PA Wire)

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George – but, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”

The royal followed the Red Roses’ World Cup campaign and attended a match watching from the stands as they beat Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joined the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne joked with Kate about the cowboy hat she wore when she came into the dressing room and later said the princess had joined a few of the players in a cowboy lasso dance.

Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell, who were all made OBEs in the New Year Honours, and they were joined by vice captain Megan Jones and standout back row Sadia Kabeya, who were both made MBEs.

