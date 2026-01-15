Kate makes Prince George admission as she reveals her children play rugby at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has revealed her children play rugby at home, telling the England Women’s rugby team that she would not want to be tackled by Prince George.

Kate hosted the women’s Rugby World Cup champions at Windsor Castle, where she hailed their "amazing achievement" following their triumph last autumn.

The future queen is patron of the Rugby Football Union and told senior officials from the organisation: “It’s really nice to mark the beginning of the year with a celebration.”

Kate told a group of World Cup winners: “You’ve really inspired all the new generation (that) perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them.”

open image in gallery Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union ( Kin Cheung/PA Wire )

She added: “I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country.”

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the final in front of a record 81,885 spectators at a sold-out Twickenham, a third World Cup victory for England following wins in 2014 and 1994.

Asked if her daughter played the sport, Kate replied: “Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn’t yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby).

“Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it’s such a great game.

“Actually, they shouldn’t necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early.

open image in gallery Kate praised the sport for being accessible to girls across the country ( Kin Cheung/PA Wire )

“Obviously as they get physically stronger – George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George – but, up to a certain age I think it’s great.”

The royal followed the Red Roses’ World Cup campaign and attended a match watching from the stands as they beat Australia in Brighton in a pool match, and then joined the players when they held a celebratory sing-song in the changing rooms.

Sports Personality of the Year nominee Ellie Kildunne joked with Kate about the cowboy hat she wore when she came into the dressing room and later said the princess had joined a few of the players in a cowboy lasso dance.

Among the guests were captain Zoe Stratford, double Rugby World Cup winner Marlie Packer and head coach John Mitchell, who were all made OBEs in the New Year Honours, and they were joined by vice captain Megan Jones and standout back row Sadia Kabeya, who were both made MBEs.