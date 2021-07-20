Katie Hopkins takes parting shot at Australia as she has her visa revoked

Katie Hopkins was yesterday deported from Australia after she joked about wanting to break the country’s quarantine laws in a now-deleted video on her Instagram.

In another post, which has since been deleted and shared by the Daily Mail, the rightwing media personality took a final stab at Australia writing: “You may “deport” the Hopkins, but you cannot silence the truth. We will fight to TAKE BACK our freedoms.”

Ms Hopkins was set to take part in the reality TV show Big Brother VIP.

However, after reportedly joking in an Instagram live that she was deliberately breaking quarantine rules by taunting guards and opening the door of her hotel room without wearing a mask, the political commentator was dropped from the show by the Seven Network, the channel which airs the show.

In Australia, where nearly half the nation’s population is in lockdown due to rising cases of the Delta variant, people quarantining in hotels must put on a mask before meals are delivered by the staff at their door, then wait 30 seconds to collect the food to avoid transmission.

Her comments were caught wind of by Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce. He said: “I’ve got no problem sending home someone who wants to flout our laws.

“If you want to flout our laws then you pack your bongo and get out of the country.”

On Sunday, immigration minister Alex Hawke said the border force had launched an investigation, and that Ms Hopkins’ visa could be cancelled if she is found to have breached its conditions.

Her critical skills visa was revoked and she was handed a $1,000 (£536) fine for breaking the rules.