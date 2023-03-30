Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III has made history as he becomes the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session.

Charles is delivering a speech in German which celebrates the deep-rooted links between Germany and the UK on his first state visit to the country.

The King spoke of the importance of renewing the “special bond of friendship” between the two countries.

The King gave his address in fluent German (REUTERS)

“This friendship meant so much to my beloved mother, the late Queen, who often spoke about the official 15 visits she often made to Germany,” he said.

He added: “Germany, her people and its distinctive culture have made such a profound impact on me.

“Since I first came to Germany when I was just 13, I have grown to become familiar with the different corners of this remarkable land. Like many British people, I have close personal ties here.”

The politicians burst into jovial chuckles and applause as the King made several jokes during the speech, saying: “Over the years, we have laughed at each and with each other.”

In a more sombre tone, Charles also reflected on the war in Ukraine which he said has caused “unimaginable suffering to so many people”.

Before the address, the King and Queen Consort were invited to view and sign the first volume of the Bundestag’s Golden Book, which was signed by Her Late Majesty The Queen.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, sign a guest book at the Bundestag, as German Bundestag President Baerbel Bas watches (REUTERS)

The King and Queen Consort’s state visit to Germany, the first of Charles‘ reign, began on Wednesday with a ceremonial greeting at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate.

During a speech at a state banquet staged in his honour on Wednesday evening, Charles pledged to “strengthen the connections” between the UK and Germany as he paid tribute to the “enduring value” of the two nations’ relationship.

After the speech, Charles will pay tribute to Germany’s history of welcoming refugees by touring the Tegel Refugee Centre to meet some of the group.

Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary after Russia invaded their homeland.

Separately the Queen Consort will visit the Refugio House community centre, a meeting place for locals and new Berlin residents, including refugees.

The King is on his first overseas state visit in Germany followed a cancelled France trip (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Later this afternoon, the King is set to meet representatives from a joint German and UK military unit and watch a demonstration of their bridge-building amphibious vehicles.

Earlier today, Charles and Camilla visited the Wittenbergplaztz Food Market and met a range of local business owners who discussed the history of the market.

The King also attended a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building on Thursday morning.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomes Charles at the chancellery in Berlin (AP)

Berlin's Mayor Franziska Giffey, King Charles and Camilla visiting a farmer's market on 'Wittenbergplatz' square, (REUTERS)

The overseas visit comes amid Prince Harry’s high-profile privacy dispute against the Mail publishers which is being heard at the High Court in London.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.

More follows on this breaking story...