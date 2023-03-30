✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for phone-tapping and privacy case

The King will become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.

Charles will deliver a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.

During the day the King will also attend a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building.

It comes as Prince Harry on Tuesday accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.

The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.

Harry did not attend the third day of the hearing on Wednesday.