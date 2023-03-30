King Charles visit – latest: Monarch to address German parliament as Harry’s court case continues
King to become first British monarch to address Bundestag
The King will become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.
Charles will deliver a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.
During the day the King will also attend a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building.
It comes as Prince Harry on Tuesday accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court heard.
The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.
Harry did not attend the third day of the hearing on Wednesday.
Charles to become first British monarch to address Bundestag
The King will become the first British monarch to address German politicians from the Bundestag, while the parliament is in session, during his historic state visit to the country.
Charles will deliver a speech that will celebrate the deep historical bonds and longstanding links between Germany and the UK.
During the day the King will attend a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Federal Chancellery building.
Later, the King and the Queen Consort will visit Wittenbergplaztz Food Market and meet a range of local business owners who will discuss the history of the market.
Germany has welcomed more than a million Ukrainian refugees seeking sanctuary after Russia invaded their homeland and Charles will tour the Tegel Refugee Centre to meet some of the group.
Separately the Queen Consort will visit the Refugio House community centre, a meeting place for locals and new Berlin residents, including refugees.
In pictures: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort attend a State Banquet at Schloss Bellevue in Germany
If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023
In the modern world, when conflicts turn hot, they also turn complicated. When one country invades another, it is not uncommon for it to end up with less, not more, than when it started, writes Tom Peck.
Not that long ago, capitalism and communism were engaged in what really should have been a straightforward existential struggle, but it hadn’t even been going for all that long before America was secretly selling guns to Iran and sending the profits to a guerrilla movement in Nicaragua for reasons that really don’t make sense even on the tenth reading of the Wikipedia page on the subject.
Prince Harry is suing the Daily Mail for running what he alleges to be a covert surveillance operation on him, yet his witness statement on the matter appears to be more concerned with ramping up another conflict – with his own family.
If Prince Harry has his way, this is going to be the story of 2023 | Tom Peck
The Duke of Sussex is suing the Daily Mail for running what he alleges to be a covert surveillance operation on him, yet his witness statement on the matter appears to be more concerned with ramping up another conflict – with his own family
ICYMI: Friends close to Prince Andrew rubbish reports he is planning to write memoir
Friends close to Prince Andrew have hit out at reports that he is planning to write a memoir.
On Sunday, a number of newspapers claimed that the Duke of York was in talks to produce a tell-all autobiography, following the success of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’.
However, friends of his family have taken the unusual step to make his views known following the reports.
Friends close to Prince Andrew rubbish claims he is planning to write memoir
Claims the Duke of York is in talks to produce an autobiography like Prince Harry are said to be ‘pure fantasy’
King Charles and Camilla arrive in Berlin for first state visit as monarch
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have a “paternal and protective” friendship with the Duke of Sussex, the singer’s husband has said.
The couple are part of a group – along with Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley – bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.
The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
The men are bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering
ICYMI: Prince Harry leaves High Court after second day of case against Daily Mail publisher
ICYMI: ‘Paranoid’ Prince Harry lost friends over ‘unlawful’ newspaper stories, court hears
Duke ‘deprived of important aspects of his teenage years’ by newspaper publisher, lawyer says.
‘Paranoid’ Prince Harry lost friends over ‘unlawful’ newspaper stories, court hears
Duke ‘deprived of important aspects of his teenage years’ by newspaper publisher, lawyer says
King Charles shown wearing bracelet from indigenous Amazon leader in new portrait
A new portrait of King Charles III depicts his “warmth” and “empathy” and shows him wearing a bracelet given to him by an indigenous Amazon leader, the artist has said.
Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s “sensitivity” in the oil painting, with the inclusion of the bracelet a nod to his environmental campaigning.
The picture was commissioned by the Illustrated London News for its special coronation edition, which is on sale from Thursday.
King shown wearing bracelet from indigenous Amazon leader in new portrait
Artist Alastair Barford said he wanted to capture Charles’s warmth and sensitivity in the oil painting
ICYMI: Prince Harry’s two words of advice for media on second day of High Court hearing
Prince Harry had just two words of advice for reporters who had gathered outside the High Court ahead of his arrival.
The prince is one of a group of high-profile individuals who have accused the Daily Mail publishers of privacy breaches.
In a witness statement, he accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him about the alleged phone hacking.
As he walked into the building for the second day of the preliminary hearing, he addressed the reporters and said: “Stay dry.”
Prince Harry’s two words of advice for media on second day of High Court hearing
Prince Harry had just two words of advice for reporters who had gathered outside the High Court ahead of his arrival. The prince is one of a group of high-profile individuals who have accused the Daily Mail publishers of privacy breaches. In a witness statement, he accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him about the alleged phone hacking. As he walked into the building for the second day of the preliminary hearing, he addressed the reporters and said: “Stay dry.” Click here to sign up for our newsletters.