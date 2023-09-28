✕ Close Laurence Fox's offensive attack on female journalist broadcast live on GB News

The broadcasting watchdog must look into GB News after the “unacceptable and disgraceful” on-air behaviour of Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox, a Cabinet minister has demanded.

Technology secretary Michelle Donelan said Ofcom had to take the response to the “next stage” after both men were suspended by the channel following Fox’s remarks about journalist Ava Evans.

Wootton laughed in response to the widely criticised remarks by the actor-turned-politician, who asked: “Who would want to s*** that?”

Issuing an apology, Wootton said his “inappropriate” reaction to the remarks about the political correspondent for online news site Joe was a “very unfortunate lapse in judgment”.

But GB News suspended him hours after suspending fellow host Fox, and launched a “full investigation”.

Fox refused to apologise for his comments, which were widely condemned, including by fellow GB News presenters.

Ex-Countdown star Carol Vorderman also urged followers to complain to Ofcom.