Host and commentator both sanctioned over abusive tirade about female journalist
The broadcasting watchdog must look into GB News after the “unacceptable and disgraceful” on-air behaviour of Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox, a Cabinet minister has demanded.
Technology secretary Michelle Donelan said Ofcom had to take the response to the “next stage” after both men were suspended by the channel following Fox’s remarks about journalist Ava Evans.
Wootton laughed in response to the widely criticised remarks by the actor-turned-politician, who asked: “Who would want to s*** that?”
Issuing an apology, Wootton said his “inappropriate” reaction to the remarks about the political correspondent for online news site Joe was a “very unfortunate lapse in judgment”.
But GB News suspended him hours after suspending fellow host Fox, and launched a “full investigation”.
Fox refused to apologise for his comments, which were widely condemned, including by fellow GB News presenters.
Ex-Countdown star Carol Vorderman also urged followers to complain to Ofcom.
GB News has suspended Dan Wootton after he laughed while Laurence Fox was making “vile” comments about a woman journalist.
A statement from the channel said: “GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night.
“This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox.
“We are conducting a full investigation.”
Fox tweeted a screenshot of Wootton apparently replying with laughing emojis in an exchange of texts.
Odd for Tory colleagues to be ‘swanning off’ to host GB News shows, says MP
Tory MP Caroline Nokes has criticised a number of her Conservative colleagues for “swanning off” to host shows on GB News.
The Commons Women and Equalities Committee chair said it is “very odd” for colleagues such as Lee Anderson and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg to have presenting gigs while they have a “day job to do”.
“I think it’s a very odd relationship to be quite frank and I don’t go on any of their shows,” she said.
“From my perspective if you’re a Member of Parliament you have a day job to do, getting on with the work you have in the House of Commons and not swanning off, and in some cases several times a week, to present a show on a television channel.”
Mr Anderson, the deputy Tory party chair, former cabinet minister Sir Jacob are joined by Philip Davies and Esther McVey as Tory MPs presenting on GB News.
Apology prompts fallout between presenters
Dan Wootton’s apology provoked a row with Fox, who revealed messages online that suggested he and Wootton had shared laughing emojis about the incident in private.
Wootton had said he could see how “inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments”.
He said he had reacted “out of shock and surprise in an off-guard moment while working out how to respond”.
“I apologise unreservedly for what was a very unfortunate lapse in judgment on my part under the intense pressure of a bizarre exchange. I know I should have done better. I’m devastated that I let down the team and our supportive GBN family,” he added.
But Fox said “honesty is the best policy”, and published a messenger dialogue that began with: “Making you giggle is my weekly joy.”
The response followed: “You can imagine them freaking out in the gallery!!!!!”
Fox also claimed he had done a “pre-interview” with the channel “so they knew exactly what I intended to say”.
I speak for silent majority, claims Fox
Fox has claimed people stop him in the street and “sometimes tearfully” tell him he speaks for the silent majority.
“Today I asked myself for the first time ever. What is the point in speaking for a silent majority?” he posted on social media.
He was widely mocked by other users.
This plays into our critics’ hands, says Wootton’s stand-in
The furore over Fox’s comments plays into the hands of GB News’s critics, according to the presenter standing in for Dan Wootton on tonight’s show.
Mark Dolan said what had happened was “regrettable”.
“Unfortunately this awful episode plays into the hands of our critics,” he told viewers at the start of his show. “The people who would love to see the back of GB News. That mustn’t happen.”
He claimed the channel was for people who wanted debate and diversity of opinion. “That’s the GB News way. That didn’t happen last night. In the end, a hard lesson has been learnt. We have freedom of speech but not freedom from the fallout.”
He repeated his swipe at Fox’s remarks, saying: “Whether Laurence should stay on air is not my decision, and Dan’s absence tonight is also beyond my control.
“There is an investigation ongoing, but the comments made by Laurence in my view were sexist, misogynistic and, unusually, in the frenzied climate of the so-called culture wars, have been condemned across the political spectrum from left and right.”
