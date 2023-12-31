Desperate search for vulnerable girl last seen getting into dark car near pub
Leah Mullins, 14, was last seen two days ago wearing white Bambi t-shirt
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable teenage girl who was last seen getting into a dark car near a pub.
Leah Mullins, 14, from Sherston, near Malmesbury was last seen on Friday evening wearing a pair of blue fleece shorts and a white Bambi t-shirt.
She was reportedly seen getting into a dark-coloured older estate car near the Angel Pub on Sherston High Street at 7.30pm.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for information and said that officers and Leah’s family are getting increasingly concerned for the teenager’s safety.
Officers are particularly looking to speak to a man who was walking two small white dogs nearby at the time of her disappearance.
Detective inspector Debbie Hatch said: “We would particularly like to speak to a man who was on Sherston High Street at around the same time Leah is thought to have got into a car. If this was you, please do get in touch, as we believe you may have information that could help us.”
In a message to Leah directly, DI Hatch added: “You are not in any trouble. We just want to make sure that you are safe.”
The force added that Leah is a vulnerable child, and may appear to be confused or upset.
She also was not wearing a coat and had blonde hair worn loose at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information or who knows where Leah is should contact Wiltshire Police immediately by calling 999 and quoting log 263 and the date 29/12.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies