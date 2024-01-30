Mother found after newborn baby discovered dead in pub toilet

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a pub toilet has been identified, police said.

Officers had been searching for the woman after a baby was found in a bathroom cubicle at the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, near Leeds, just before 5pm on Sunday.

On Tuesday West Yorkshire Police said they had identified a woman believed to be the mother.

She has now received the appropriate medical care and is being given ongoing support, a spokesperson said.

At a press conference in Leeds city centre on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team, said the information he had pointed to the baby being stillborn and having been born in the toilet cubicle.

Addressing the mother directly, he said: “From a police perspective I just want to be really clear.

“I’m not here to arrest you, I’m not here to arrest anyone else.”

Paramedics were called to the pub at about 4.45pm but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pub said it would remain closed on Tuesday, but would reopen on Wednesday.

