Police issue direct message to mother of baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet

A police officer has told the mother of a newborn baby girl found dead in a pub toilet: “I’m not here to arrest you.”

At a press conference in Leeds, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team said the baby was found in a bathroom cubicle at the Three Horseshoes in Oulton just before 5pm on Sunday afternoon (28 January).

Addressing the mother directly, he said: “From a police perspective I just want to be really clear.

“I’m not here to arrest you, I’m not here to arrest anyone else.

“I’m here to make sure I understand what’s happened and make sure that you get the medical attention that you need.”