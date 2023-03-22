Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge ship has blown over in high winds in Edinburgh, leaving dozens of people injured in the “terrifying” incident.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, have been called to the incident after the vessel dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock, Leith at around 8.35am on Wednesday.

A total of 25 people were injured and 15 are in hospital, the Scottish Ambulance Service has confirmed.

RV Petrel was previously owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen (Tomafc83)

It said 11 patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to Western General Hospital, while a further 10 patients were treated and discharged at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh is therefore urging the public to avoid attending A&E where possible, said Jacquie Campbell, Chief Officer of Acute Services at NHS Lothian.

The 76m (250ft) Petrel, a research vessel, was previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen but is no longer owned by his estate as it was sold last year.

Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a sharp angle. Leith councillor Adam McVey described the incident as “major” and “terrifying” for those on board in a tweet.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

Leith councillor Adam McVey said the ship became dislodged in strong winds.

A huge ship has blown over in high winds in Leith (PA)

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

The vessel can be seen leaning at a 45-degree angle (PA)

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith.

“We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.43am on Wednesday to reports of an incident at Imperial Dock, Leith, Edinburgh.

“Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources.

Emergency services at the scene in Leith (PA)

“Crews currently remain in attendance.”

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

“At around 9.30am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene.

The incident at Imperial Dock has been described as “major” (PA)

“This is a multi-agency response, with the Scottish Ambulance Service and Scottish Fire and Rescue also in attendance.”

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Met Office warned of heavy downpours and gales set to hit parts of the UK.

High-speed gusts were predicted to reach 75mph in parts of western Scotland, with spray and large waves expected along some of the western coasts.

It came as a yellow weather warning for wind had been issued from 4am until 1pm on Wednesday for most of Scotland.