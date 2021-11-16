✕ Close Health Secretary Sajid Javid pays tribute to NHS staff at Liverpool Women’s Hospital

Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen as the deceased bomber in the terror incident that took place outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

On Monday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased in 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.

“Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the national terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered "highly likely".

Home secretary Priti Patel said the level had been raised because there had been two attacks in the span of a month.

Speaking to broadcasters, she said: "The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, Jtac, are now increasing the United Kingdom's threat level from substantial to severe.

"And there's a reason for that, and that reason is because what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month."

The threat level is set by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which is led by MI5, and had been set at substantial since February 2021.