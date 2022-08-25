Liverpool shooting: Second target in Olivia Pratt-Korbel killing identified by police

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The second man who was with Joseph Nee on the night Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot has been identified by police, detectives have said.

Olivia, 9, was shot dead in her own home by an unknown hitman.

The killer was chasing convicted drug dealer Nee and an accomplice at the time. Nee burst into little Olivia’s home after her mother, Cheryl, opened the front door because she heard a disturbance outside.

Olivia, 9, was shot dead in her own home by an unknown hitman (The Independent)

The career criminal, aged 35, remains in hospital after he himself was shot.

He has been arrested for breaching the terms of licence conditions imposed on him after he was released from prison for previous offences and will be recalled to prison, Merseyside police confirmed.

It has been reported that, so far, he is refusing to cooperate with detectives.

As for his accomplice, while police have identified him, it is not clear if he has been arrested or not.

The force made an appeal to the gunman to surrender himself for the callous murder of a young girl, but detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said the gunman has “failed” to come forward.

“We will not rest until we find you, and we will find you,” Mr Kameen said in a direct message to the gunman.

Olivia was from the Dovecot in Liverpool ( (Family Handout/PA))

The killing, on Monday – in the city’s Kingsheath Avenue – occurred following a spate of violence in the city which has seen three people killed in a week.

Liverpool Echo crime reporter Jonathan Humphries toldSky News there has been an “explosion of gun violence” in the last week.

He said: “People are trying to process it, people are trying to work out how to understand it. This will take time to understand.

“There seems to be a sudden uptake in fatal gun violence which has come to a surprise to everyone.”

Speaking on Wednesday before the police press conference on Thursday, Ian Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby, which includes Dovecot, said: “The nature of this crime and what happened to Olivia and her family, who are completely innocent in all this, has really reached out and touched people.

“It’s gone to the heart of what we are as a community, what we are as a city, and what we are as a country.”He added that he believed information would “get into the police’s hands [to] take these people off the streets”.