A 4-year-old boy’s toes were ripped from his foot after his Wellington boot got stuck going up a London escalator.

The child became trapped in front of his horrified parents as they ascended at London Bridge station after enjoying a family day out eating pizza and watching a New Year’s Day parade.

Standing with his mother, his boot became stuck between the step and side of the escalator. In a blind panic, his parents struggled to find an emergency stop button on a nearby pillar as his father yanked his son’s foot out of the trapped boot.

Tragically the boy’s little toe and part of his fourth toe were severed as he was pulled free.

A London Bridge station escalator technician freed the severed toes and put them on ice but they could not be reattached at nearby St Thomas’ Hospital.

The family, from Sittingbourne, Kent, have launched legal action against Network Rail over the January 1 accident on platform 7.

“A lovely family day out ended in absolute disaster for us”, said the unnamed boy’s father. “I am confident our little boy wasn’t doing anything he shouldn’t have been on the escalator, we were right next to him, and it was such a frightening experience to see him suddenly trapped like that.”

“Our little boy has been really suffering and is now completely terrified of going near any escalators or lifts.

“We felt it was important to speak out about what happened to us, so parents know to be extremely vigilant when travelling around London.”

Bolt Burdon Kemp, the law firm representing the family, is pursuing a negligence claim, alleging the escalator was either faulty, unsafe due to a design flaw, or in a state of disrepair.

Senior associate Ben Pepper said Network Rail has denied liability as he called for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

“This family’s harrowing ordeal really shines a spotlight on the dangers of escalators and particularly the dangers of travelling with children”, he said.

“It’s really disappointing to see Network Rail deny liability for this issue and we hope, through our ongoing legal investigation we can identify those features of the escalator that were unsafe, and ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Bolt Burdon Kemp is appealing for witnesses to come forward, emailing benpepper@bbkllp.co.uk or calling 020 7288 4815.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers is always our number one priority and our thoughts are with the young boy and his family at this very difficult time.

“Everyone in Network Rail and particularly the team at London Bridge station are saddened by this incident, however, while the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment any further at this stage.”