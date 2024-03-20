London Clinic for the rich and famous now at centre of Kate’s medical records scandal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The eyes of the world are once again on the top private hospital in London known for treating royalty, politicians and famous actors.

But this time the London Clinic will not welcome the attention after it was claimed that staff tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.

Kate, 42, received abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January.

The King, who is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, was also treated at the centre for an enlarged prostate.

With such a high-profile roster of patients, discretion will be a top priority for the clinic.

So the claim that at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes will come as a blow to hospital bosses.

Following the allegations about the medical records in The Mirror, the UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.

An Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided.”

Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Police have “been asked to look at” whether staff attempted to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records, a health minister said on Wednesday.

Maria Caulfield said there could be “hefty implications” for accessing the notes without permission, including prosecution or fines.

Speaking on LBC radio on Wednesday, Ms Caulfield said: “I say this as someone who’s still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

“That unless you’re looking after that patient, or unless they’ve given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients’ notes.

“So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC (Nursing and Midwifery Council), can take enforcement action.”

Asked if the police should look into the matter, she said: “My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it – whether they take action is a matter for them.

“But the Information Commissioner can also take prosecutions, can also issue fines, the NMC, other health regulators can strike you off the register if the breach is serious enough.

“So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at.”

Both the Metropolitan Police and The London Clinic have been approached for comment.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen leaving The London Clinic on January 29, 2024 (Getty Images)

An insider told The Mirror that the alleged breach was “incredibly damaging” for the hospital, and senior bosses contacted royal aides immediately to assure them that there would be a full investigation.

Staff have reportedly been left “utterly shocked and distraught” that a colleague may have been responsible for the breach of trust and ethics.

The London Clinic was officially opened by the then-Duke and Duchess of York in 1932.

Past patients include the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, the late Queen’s younger sister Princess Margaret and former US president John F Kennedy.

The Prince of Wales drives away from the London Clinic, in central London, where the Princess of Wales was recovering (PA)

Actress Elizabeth Taylor was also treated at the clinic after falling on a film set in the 1960s.

According to its website, the hospital was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place”.

The facility said it could treat 155 conditions, with hundreds of treatments, tests and scans available.

Staff at The London Clinic have been accused to trying to access the Princess of Wales’ private medical records (PA) (PA Wire)

It also operated as a charity, reinvesting in research, education and innovation.

Since the 1980s, a number of facilities at the site have been officially launched by members of the royal family.

The King, as the then-Prince of Wales, opened the physiotherapy department in 1989, while Princess Margaret launched the MRI unit in 1991 and the late Queen unveiled a new cancer unit in 2010.

The latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), carried out in June 2021, rated the London Clinic as “good” overall.

According to the health watchdog, the hospital has about 23,000 inpatients a year, with a further 110,000 outpatients.

It is registered to provide surgery as well as diagnostics and screening, treatment of disease, disorder or injury, management of supply of blood and blood-derived products.

The building at 20 Devonshire Place has seven main operating theatres and three additional theatres, as well as six specialty wards for surgeries in urology, gynaecology, thoracic surgery, orthopaedics and spinal procedures.