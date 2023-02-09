Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

EuroMillions lottery players are being urged to check their tickets after four £1m winners failed to come forward to collect their prizes.

In all, 31 people in the UK scooped a million-pound jackpot in a special draw last Friday, but so far four of them have not claimed.

Three bought their winning tickets in shops and one bought it online, lottery chiefs say.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “Imagine being a millionaire and not even knowing it.

“It’s only just under a week since the special draw, but we’re urging all EuroMillions players to check their tickets or log into their National Lottery account to see if they are one of our missing four £1m winners.

“We’ve already started to support the 27 ticket-holders who have claimed their prizes, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners who have yet to check their tickets will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.”

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize.

In the EuroMillions “millionaire maker” draw last Friday 100 players in the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland became millionaires in pounds or euros.

Britain’s youngest EuroMillions winner, Jane Park, who scooped a £1m EuroMillions windfall in 2013 when she was aged 17, said she regretted her win and sometimes wished she had never bought her winning ticket after she was subjected to stalkers and death threats.

Colin Weir, who won a record £161m in 2011 in the EuroMillions jackpot, was spending prize money at a rate of £100,000 a week before he and his wife divorced seven years later. He died soon afterwards.

Michael Carroll, from Norfolk, who won £9.7million on the National Lottery in 2002 when he was 19, blew it all on drugs, parties, jewellery, fast cars and a lavish property.

When Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite won £184m in the EuroMillions lottery last year, the first thing they bought was a used Volvo after Mr Thwaite admitted he was not “a great car person”.