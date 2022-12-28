Jump to content

Missing girl, 13, cousin of British Olympian found safe after Christmas disappearance

The teenager was found after multiple appeals

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 28 December 2022 09:36
Neville Southall says people will die this winter and ‘people in power won’t give a monkey’s’

A 13-year-old girl missing for almost a week over Christmas has been found safe, police have said.

Lyla Lake, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, is the cousin of British Olympic high jumper Morgan Lake. She had been missing since Wednesday 21 December.

Police had renewed an appeal for information on Tuesday, releasing CCTV footage of her in Reading train station from the evening she went missing.

Hours later, Hampshire Police said the teenager, who also goes by Lyla-Jane, had been “found safe”.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and contacted us with information,” the force added.

On Christmas Eve Lyla’s cousin, Morgan Lake, had appealed for anyone who may know something to come forward.

“My 13-year-old cousin Lyla-Jane Lake has been missing for 3 nights now. Last seen in Basingstoke at around 9pm on Wednesday night. Police are involved but if anyone has any information please contact me,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her relative.

Her father Nathan Lake had said his daughter was always either at home or out with the family, and would “always keep us updated on when she changes location.”

British Olympian Morgan Lake issued pleas to help find her cousin after the 13-year-old was found safe

(PA)

Mr Lake said the family has been left “distraught” by her going missing telling broadcasters “we just want Lyla back home.”

“We love her and miss her so much. Our extended family is so huge and yet none of us have had to experience a feeling like this before.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Lyla's father Nathan made a direct appeal to his daughter to come home, saying in a video posted online: “Daddy loves you so much.”

