Thousands to march against antisemitism in London as police say far-right not welcome - live
Around 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand at 1.30pm
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are set to march against antisemitism in London as police have warned the far-right is “not welcome”.
Around 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand at 1.30pm for the rally organised by the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism.
Amid fears that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the march, the Metropolitan Police said he was “not welcome”, after he was last seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with officers during protests held on Armistice Day.
The Met warned that any offences “whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march” would be dealt with, as both the force and ministers have stressed the need for the UK’s Jewish community to feel safe on the streets.
The rally in the capital comes after tens of thousands of people gathered once again on Saturday to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
There were 18 arrests made over the course of the day.
Thousands to march in London rally against antisemitism
Dominic McGrath reports:
Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in London later in a demonstration against antisemitism.
Both ministers and the Metropolitan Police have stressed the need for the UK’s Jewish community to feel safe on the streets, amid concern about rising tensions sparked by the conflict in Gaza.
The rally in the capital comes after tens of thousands of people gathered once again on Saturday to demand a permanent ceasefire.
Chief secretary to Treasury ‘very concerned’ about Jewish people
The Chief Secretary to the Treasury is “very concerned” about Jewish people.
Appearing on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, Laura Trott said: “I’m very concerned about people, particularly Jewish people, feeling safe on the streets.
“I think it is right that the police take all necessary action to make sure that people are able to walk about their home city without fear.”
Fears Tommy Robinson could attend protest as Met say he is not ‘welcome'
There have been fears that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the protest.
Mr Robinson was last seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during protests held on Armistice Day.
The Met said he was “not welcome” at the march, with the force warning that any offences “whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march” would be dealt with.
Appearing on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said: “I’m very concerned about people, particularly Jewish people, feeling safe on the streets.
“I think it is right that the police take all necessary action to make sure that people are able to walk about their home city without fear.”
Between 40,000 to 50,000 expected to attend march
A 90-minute march organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism is due to take place in London on Sunday.
Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, the Gold Commander in London this weekend, said 40,000-50,000 people were expected to attend the protest, which will start outside the Royal Courts of Justice.
Another pro-Palestinian protest of around 100,000 people marching from Park Lane to Whitehall will also be held on Saturday, as the city enters a busy period in the run-up to Christmas.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies