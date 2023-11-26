✕ Close Ohio Jewish cemetery defaced with ‘sickening’ antisemitic graffiti

Tens of thousands of demonstrators are set to march against antisemitism in London as police have warned the far-right is “not welcome”.

Around 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice on the Strand at 1.30pm for the rally organised by the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Amid fears that Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the far-right English Defence League, could attend the march, the Metropolitan Police said he was “not welcome”, after he was last seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with officers during protests held on Armistice Day.

The Met warned that any offences “whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march” would be dealt with, as both the force and ministers have stressed the need for the UK’s Jewish community to feel safe on the streets.

The rally in the capital comes after tens of thousands of people gathered once again on Saturday to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

There were 18 arrests made over the course of the day.