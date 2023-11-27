✕ Close Thousands gather to march against antisemitism through central London

Tens of thousands of people attended a march against antisemitism in London on Sunday amid fears about rising antisemitic incidents sparked by the crisis in the Middle East.

The event was held the day after the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian protests in the capital called again for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was among those attending and compared antisemitism with “an old spore of a virus”.

Tommy Robinson was arrested at the march after organisers had raised concerns and police warned the far-right was “not welcome”.

There was only one other arrest at the event, which was organised by the charity Campaign Against Antisemitism.

It came as the Israeli military said that 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals had been released from captivity in Gaza, on the third day of a four-day truce.

The father of a young Irish-Israeli girl released by Hamas on Saturday has said she is doing “better than expected”, and has thanked the public for their support. Thomas Hand had feared his daughter Emily had been killed in the Hamas attacks but they were reunited at the weekend