‘Embarrassed’ Met chief can’t rule out if there’s another Wayne Couzens in the force

Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley was on Tuesday morning unable to categorically rule out there being another Wayne Couzens or David Carrick within his ranks, hours after a damning report concluded the force was sexist, racist and homophobic.

Sir Mark accepted that there were “toxic” individuals remaining in the Met that he was determined to root out but could not guarantee there were no serving officers guilty of domestic abuse or indecent exposure.

A review of the Met by Baroness Louise Casey , sparked by the murder of Sarah Everard, concluded that that “culture of denial” has allowed predators to flourish in the country’s biggest force.

Two of the best-resourced units, the Specialist Firearms Command and the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, had the worst culture, Baroness Case said.

Austerity “disfigured” the Met with cuts between 2010 and 2019 leaving women victims “thrown to one side”.

Fridges containing evidence for rape cases were broken, meaning cases were dropped. Alleged domestic abusers, including an officer accused of rape, remain in service.

Sir Mark described the findings in Baroness Casey’s report as "deeply worrying", adding that you cannot read the report and not be "upset, embarrassed and humbled".

In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday morning, he said: “"I absolutely accept the diagnosis that Louise Casey comes up with. We have racists, misogynists and homophobes in the organisation.

"And it’s not just about individuals. We have systemic failings, management failings and cultural failings."

He said the reason he does not use the term "institutional" is because he thinks it is "a very ambiguous" term.

"Everyone uses different definitions," he said, adding there are "toxic individuals" in the Met who are in the process of being removed.

"We’ve got toxic individuals, some of whom who’ve got concerns about their predatory behaviour. We’ve got people suspended. We’ve got people under investigation. We are rooting them out of this organisation," he said.

Sir Mark declined to give a number on how many and said an update on this work will be published by the end of March.

More follows…