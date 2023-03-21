Casey report: Mark Rowley refuses to describe Met Police as ‘institutionally’ racist

Sir Mark Rowley says he accepts the diagnosis of the damning Casey report, but will not use the term "institutional."

The Metropolitan Police boss accepts the finding that there is racism, misogyny and homophobia in the force.

However, he said the term "institutional" is political and "means a lot of things to different people," so he won't use it.

The report, led by Baroness Louise Casey, found the force is institutionally racist, misogynistic, and sexist.

