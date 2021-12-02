Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday loses appeal in privacy battle over letter to estranged father

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 02 December 2021 10:11
Comments
<p>The publisher of the Mail on Sunday has lost a legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her father</p>

(Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

The publisher of the Mail on Sunday has lost a legal battle to overturn a High Court ruling on its publication of a letter written by Meghan Markle to her estranged father.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter sent to her father Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The High Court ruled earlier this year that ANL’s publication of the letter was unlawful, entering summary judgment for Meghan and avoiding the need for a trial.

More follows

