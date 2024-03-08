Meghan ‘eyes British PR guru to fix popularity problem’ as Sussexes mull UK comeback

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Meghan Markle is searching for a British PR advisor boost her public image as she and Prince Harry mull over a UK comeback.

The Duchess of Sussex is seeking her first British hire since her departure in a bid to fix her “popularity problem” and boost the couple’s Archewell Foundation, according to the Telegraph.

The new hire comes as rumours of Harry’s return to the royal fold continue to gain traction in light of a slimmed-down monarchy taking on extra responsibilities after the King’s cancer diagnosis.

A senior public relations executive told the Telegraph: “The royal family is looking short-staffed and quite elderly. The Sussexes have a popularity problem and can see there is an opportunity to step in to fill a vacuum over here with their own work. There is also growing noise stateside that Harry would like to carry out duties on behalf of his father again.”

However, they added that it may be hard for the couple to recruit a publicist as many would be put off the job by the couple’s reputation for not listening to advice.

Another senior PR executive echoed this and told the MailOnline today: ‘This is a s**t sandwich that many senior PR people will not be willing to eat. Many will turn it down. Representing the couple in the UK is a tantalising thought but they don’t have a reputation for listening to advice. What would be the point?’.

The new hire would be the first time the Sussex’s take on a UK-based employee since leaving the country for California in 2020. The job description reportedly includes handling the couple’s UK and European media coverage and reporting back to the couple’s main team in the US.

Prince Harry stepped back into the UK spotlight last month after he cleared his schedule to see his father following his shock cancer diagnosis.

Harry flew across the Atlantic less than 24 hours after the news was made public for a meeting that lasted around 30 minutes before returning to LA the next day. He stayed in a London hotel and did not see his brother, Prince William, during the fleeting visit.

However, the 39-year-old is considering stepping back into a royal role while Charles is unwell, a royal source told The Times.

The source told the paper last month: “On all practical levels it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick.”

In the meantime, Meghan and Harry have been focused on their own work and brand - having rebranded their website to sussex.com.

They also hit the slopes in Whistler, Canada, last month as they marked the one year countdown to the Invictus Games 2025.

Harry gave an interview to Good Morning America during the trip where he suggested the King’s diagnosis could bring the royal family “together”.

There is also speculation that Meghan is to launch a new personal commercial project, rumoured to be a lifestyle and wellness brand.

The Duchess is due to sit on a panel on Friday evening alongside actress Brooke Shields and journalist Katie Couric titled Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen.

Archewell and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for a comment.