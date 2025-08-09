Temperatures to climb above 30C by Monday amid yellow heat health alert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Temperatures will soar above 30C in parts of the UK by Monday with another exceptionally hot spell bringing a yellow health alert.

A fine day on Sunday will be followed by “strong August sunshine” for England and Wales in the new week, with even the chance of isolated thunderstorms developing, the Met Office said.

The forecaster previously said temperatures could reach the mid-30s across central, southern and eastern areas of the country in the coming days, and another heatwave was possible in some areas.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow heat health alert from 12pm on Monday until 6pm on Wednesday, covering London, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, east of England, the South East and South West.

There could be a significant impact across health and social care services, including the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

Tom Morgan, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “[There is] definitely a north-south split in the weather [on Monday].

“Quite cloudy across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England, the rain tending to come and go, but most persistent in western Scotland.

“Otherwise, England and Wales seeing mostly sunny skies, although there will be more in the way of high level cloud out there compared to on Sunday, so the sunshine [will be] hazy at times.”

Most areas of the country will have temperatures in the mid to high-20s on Monday, while some spots around London and the South East could have highs of 31C.

There will be lots of blue sky and sunshine for “the vast majority” of the UK on Sunday, with temperatures feeling noticeably warmer nationwide but particularly across northern areas thanks to a lighter breeze, Mr Morgan said.

Highs of 28C are possible in London while temperatures will be comfortably into the mid-20s elsewhere.

The heatwave threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value, according to the Met Office.

This is 25C for most of the UK, but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

Emergency services are already having to respond to the rising heat and ongoing dry conditions.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they had declared a major incident on Saturday as about 100 firefighters battled a fire in Holt Heath, near Wimborne, while crews have continued tackling a large blaze at Newton Heath, near Swanage, which has been burning since last Sunday.