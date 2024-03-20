Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A cold blast of Arctic air is set to end days of milder conditions this weekend, with a temperature drop across the UK forecast despite winter’s end.

Thanks to winds coming in from Spain and Portugal, the country has enjoyed above-average temperatures this week, with the mercury set to hit 16C in the South East on Wednesday evening. Spring officially begins today - Wednesday, 20 March - so many Britons will be expecting those warmer conditions to continue.

But from Thursday night, a change in direction of air from the north will bring temperatures down again, meteorologist at the Met Office Craig Snell told The Independent. Britons will likely need to wrap up warm over the weekend as the mercury falls into single figures as low as 5C.

“People may get a bit of a shock as those walking around thinking winter is over will find themselves getting their coat in chilly conditions this weekend,” Mr Snell said. “The north westerly and northern winds will see the above-average temperatures for this time of year fall away with temperatures feeling much colder by the weekend.”

The weather has so far been warm and dry for many parts of the UK this week. That will continue into Wednesday when only areas in central England and the north of Scotland will see a few outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will reach 16C in the South East at around 2pm, with the mercury also hitting 13C in the South West, 11C in the Midlands and the North and 10C in southern Scotland.

The Met Office is forecasting the arrival of cold air from the Arctic on Friday which will bring down temperatures across the UK (Met Office)

Thursday will remain clear for most with temperatures slightly lower than Wednesday, before turning colder and windy later in the evening.

On Friday morning, and going into the weekend, temperatures will be above 5C for most of the country There could be overnight frost and a fall of snow on higher ground in Scotland and the north England - but “nothing unusual for this time of year”, said Mr Snell.

He added: “It’s going to be a weekend of sunshine and blustery winds - no snow bomb, but it will start to feel colder. People have started going outside without their coats, but come Friday they will be grabbing them again.”

Looking further ahead, Mr Snell said it was unclear how long the cold weather would last, but the Met Office expects wind and rain across the UK, heaviest across southern areas, from Monday.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Today:

Outbreaks of rain in central areas will turn more showery as it moves eastwards through the afternoon. Largely dry elsewhere with a few showers in the far north. Another rather warm day in the southeast.

Tonight:

Rain and showers in the southeast clearing, although low cloud and fog lingering overnight. Clear spells further north with patchy frost. Cloud, rain and gales in the far northwest later.

Thursday:

Low cloud and fog clearing in the south, and staying mostly dry with hazy sunshine. Rain and strong winds in the north moving southeast, with sunshine and blustery showers behind.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Turning colder with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers on Friday and Saturday, these perhaps wintry in the north and west. Showers easing in the west through Sunday.