The Metropolitan Police’s approach to tackling corruption within their own ranks is “not fit for purpose”, a watchdog has found.

In a damning report, carried out by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), and published on Tuesday, the force was also accused of failing to learn lessons after the notorious unsolved 1987 murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan.

Home secretary Priti Patel called in HMICFRS after an independent inquiry into how the Met handled Mr Morgan’s case found it was institutionally corrupt, saying it had concealed or denied failings to protect its reputation.

Overall, officials concluded that the Met’s “overall” procedures for rooting out corrupt staff are “fundamentally flawed”, and it has a “degree of indifference” to the risks.

Asked about the report, Ms Patel said police standards “must be immediately improved”.

“I commissioned this inspection to provide assurance that the Metropolitan Police Service had addressed historic failings in counter-corruption - and whilst the report found some examples of impressive work, I am very disappointed that serious issues still persist,” the cabinet minister said.

And she added: “The public put their trust in the police and expect them to carry out their duties to the highest professional standards.

“I expect the Mayor of London and the new Commissioner to reverse these deficiencies as a matter of urgency.”

