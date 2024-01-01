Channel migrant crossings fall by a third but ‘rise expected in 2024’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of migrants crossing the Channel has fallen year-on-year for the first time since records began but “higher numbers” are expected in 2024.

Some 29,437 people made the crossing in 2023, a 36 per cent fall on the number for 2022. However unions have warned that the decrease was likely a “glitch”, and “higher numbers” are expected in 2024.

Rishi Sunak is under pressure to meet his pledge to “stop the boats” after the number of people arriving soared. January will see fresh legislation back before parliament in a bid to get the flights off the ground to Rwanda, where Mr Sunak wants to send asylum seekers under the terms of a new treaty.

The number of migrants who made the perilous crossing in 2023 was higher than 2021’s total of 28,526 but lower than the unusually high numbers in 2022. A record 45,774 crossings were recorded for 2022.

Some 29,437 migrants made the Channel crossing on small boats in 2023 (PA)

The Immigration Services Union, which represents border staff, has predicted that while numbers in 2024 may not climb back up to the 2022 spike, they will likely increase.

Lucy Moreton, the union’s professional officer, told the BBC : “The planning assumption for 2024 is that 2023 has been unusually low.

“There have been other confounding factors - we have had particularly high winds, we have had a larger number of days where it is less likely that we are going to get migrants in boats.

“But we have also had much larger boats, much more seaworthy boats, so the planning assumption is that this [2023’s numbers] is a glitch.”

A view of small boats and engines used to cross the Channel by people thought to be migrants at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent (PA)

She continued: “Will we seek the peak that we saw in 2022? Maybe not, but certainly more than we have seen in the last year”. She warned that the border force and the country would need to prepare for higher numbers.

In July last year, the government introduced sweeping asylum reforms under the Illegal Migration Act - meaning that anyone who arrives in the UK illegally will not be able to stay. They will instead be detained and removed to their home country or to a safe third country.

The government only has one working deal for the removal of migrants to a third country, the Rwanda scheme. This has been blighted by legal problems, which the government is attempting to bypass with extra legislation.

The Immigration Services Union has warned that there will be an increase in crossings in 2024 (PA)

The Illegal Migration Act has not yet been implemented but the government had hoped to start bringing in the new rules this spring.

Almost 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since Mr Sunak became prime minister. The number of migrants crossing the Channel has steadily increased since 299 people were detected in 2018. There were 1,843 crossings recorded in 2019 and 8,466 in 2020, according to the Home Office.

August 2022 was the highest month on record for crossings when 8,574 people arrived in the UK after making the journey.