‘My heart is broken’: Daughter of missing dog walker pays tribute after body found

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The daughter of a woman who vanished while walking her dog in Snowdonia has said her "heart is broken" after a body was found.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, went on a walk with her dog Eyora on Tuesday at around 10.30am but failed to return home by 10pm that evening.

Police launched a frantic search across the Eryri national park for the mother-of-two and her car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area on Wednesday.

Police on Thursday revealed a mountain rescue team had found a woman’s body near Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range. Her dog was found alive nearby.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Ms Plungiene’s family have been informed.

On Friday, her daughter Toma Plungaite Lamb paid an emotional tribute to her mother on Facebook.

She wrote: “One more day, one more time, one more sunset… Maybe I’ll be satisfied. But then again… I know what it would do … Leave me wishing still, for one more day with you… I miss you mommy so much! My heart is broken without you!”

Others paid tribute to the 56-year-old on social media, with one saying Ms Plungiene was “one in a million”.

“An inspiration to everyone this beautiful lady ever met. Hearts are broken, my thoughts & prayers are with all her beautiful family & friends, a lady I will never forget”, said another.

After Ms Plungiene was reported missing, a large-scale search was launched, involving the police, helicopters and around 60 local volunteers.

Search teams worked through snow and gale-force winds during the search, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for wind in the area.

Ms Plungiene’s car was found in a car park in Bwlch-y-ddeufaen soon after midnight on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, North Wales Police announced that a body had been found.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time.

“I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.”

The force said it would not be commenting further, and no more updates would be issued.