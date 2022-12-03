Neighbour’s shock at finding shooting and acid attack victim dead in Wigan street

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has spoken of his “shock” after he discovered the body of his neighbour dumped on the street outside his home having been shot and doused in acid.

The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered covered in a “potentially hazardous” substance on 24 November in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, prompting police to issue a warning to the public.

Greater Manchester Police later said they believed Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.

According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Mr Smith’s body was found opposite the home of 81-year-old Trevor Anders.

Mr Anders had been out when the body was first discovered but arrived home to find the front of his home on Kilburn Drive had been cordoned off.

“It was shocking really, a big shock,” said Mr Anders, who spent the next four nights at his sister’s home while police investigated the scene.

The retired battery firm representative told MEN: “At first I thought it was somebody from the estate. I never dreamt it could be Liam. Everybody here thought it was me because obviously I wasn’t here and they hadn’t seen me taking the dog out.”

“I got to know Liam because he loved the dog, Buster, who was always going into his garden and playing with the kids,” he continued. “I wouldn’t say I knew him well, but I would always talk to him over the back. He had trouble with the brambles and I cut them back.

“This has really upset me.”

A second neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news outlet Mr Smith was “a nice lad.”

“We heard a bang and to be honest we thought it was a dust bin. We never thought anything of it,” he said.

The force has launched a murder investigation and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

In a statement released last Saturday evening, the 38-year-old’s family paid tribute to Mr Smith, saying: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force. Members of the public can pass information to police through LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 000910 of 25/11/2022.