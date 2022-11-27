A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and was the victim of an acid attack, police say.

Liam Smith, aged 38 at the time of his death, was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, on Thursday evening (24 November).

Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing examined the area where the body of Mr Smith was discovered.

