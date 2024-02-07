Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chocolate giant Nestle has announced it will stop making two of its favourite biscuits to make way for a new product.

The Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars will disappear from shelves following a decline in sales, the company announced

The news follows Nestle blaming falling sales on its decision in November to discontinue the Caramac bar after 64 years.

Nestle said the chocolate-covered Breakaway will no longer be produced from March, to make way for new products.

Breakaway fans can still buy the bar throughout February and March at Sainsbury’s while stocks last.

The Breakaway, made with wholemeal, oat and coconut flours, was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988.

As well as the Breakaway, Nestle is also discontinuing Yorkie Biscuit bars – not to be confused with Yorkie chocolate bars, which are “staying for good”.

Nestle has announced it is discontinuing its Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars following a decline in sales (Nestle/PA)

A Nestle spokeswoman said: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway.

“We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds.”

She added: “While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

Blue Riband Hazelnut as Breakaway and Yorkie biscuit bars are to disappear (Nestle UK/PA Wire)

Nestle said one new product will be a variation on the Blue Riband bar – a biscuit called Blue Riband Hazelnut with hazelnut filling layered between the wafers, which will be available in supermarkets from February.

In November the confectionary company dealt a further blow to sweet-toothed Brits as it decided to stop manufacturing Animal Bars.

An Animal bar (Alamy)

The Animal bar was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different named animals moulded on the surface.

Previously bars that have been previously ‘axed’ made it back it the shelves, including Wispas.