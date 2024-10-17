Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A second body has been found after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed a seven-year-old boy.

The body, believed to be that of a man in his 30s, was discovered in debris later on Wednesday after the incident on Violet Close in the early hours.

Northumbria Police has already confirmed that a seven-year-old boy died in the blast in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city.

Six people – five adults and a child – were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

In its update issued on Thursday, the force also confirmed that all but one of those wounded have now been discharged.

A man in his 30s remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police’s investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing, with cordons expected to be in place for some time.

Supt Darren Adams said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Formal identification for both those who died is yet to take place.

The force confirmed it does not have any reports of missing people related to the incident.

Supt Adams continued: “We are working with our partners as our investigation continues.

“For a number of reasons this is complex and time consuming, not least due to the level of damage which has been caused.

“As always, we would ask people not to speculate about what has happened both online and within the community.

“As we have previously made clear and I would reiterate now, we are committed to providing answers to what has happened.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and cooperation at this incredibly tragic time.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting NP-20241016-0028. They can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.