Lemn Sissay and Nick Grimshaw back our appeal as Amazon delivers winter warmer packs

London’s 2012 Olympics poet Lemn Sissay and TV presenter Nick Grimshaw are the latest big names to back The Independent’s Christmas Appeal, calling on the public to donate at this time of emergency because “what you give could save lives”.

Sissay, who is also chancellor of Manchester University, said: “It is cold outside and there are people who do not have clothing, shelter or food to keep warm, nor the means to heat their homes. You may not know it but your donation will save lives.

“Every single donation to On The Breadline makes a difference to someone in need, so please donate and help charities care for people in this cost of living crisis.”

The author and poet, who was himself brought up in care, added: “One-third of care leavers become homeless in the first two years after they leave care. By donating to this appeal you will make a difference to someone in need. Please give generously.”

Grimshaw, who has regularly supported our appeal partner Comic Relief, said: “I know the work Comic Relief do is absolutely vital, especially in times of crisis like this. This cost of living campaign with the Independent and their sister title the Evening Standard will provide a lifeline to those who need it the most.”

Amazon, which has already funded our appeal to the tune of £300,000, also weighed in with further support, helping to deliver winter warmer packs to projects that are to receive funding from our appeal, including the Cadent Foundation Green Doctor programme.

The company delivered the packs to community hubs that serve the programme, which provides bespoke, tailored advice to help households stay warm and save money on their household bills.

They used Amazon drivers to deliver the packs - containing blankets, hats and scarves - which have been invaluable in helping to keep people struggling with rising fuel bills keep warm this winter.

So far we have raised £3.6m. The money raised will go to organisations in London and across the UK working to help people on the breadline cope with the cost of living crisis.