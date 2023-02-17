✕ Close Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

A former victims’ commissioner has criticised Lancashire Police for being “sexist” after they controversially revealed Nicola Bulley’s alcohol issues.

“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.

“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” Dame Vera Baird told BBC 4’s Today programme.

It comes as Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”

