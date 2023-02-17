Nicola Bulley – latest: Lancashire police ‘sexist’ for revealing missing dog walker’s alcohol issues
Dame Vera Baird says, ‘It’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain’
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
A former victims’ commissioner has criticised Lancashire Police for being “sexist” after they controversially revealed Nicola Bulley’s alcohol issues.
“Would we have had police officers saying, if it was Nicholas, ‘he’s unfortunately tied down with alcohol because he been suffering with erectile dysfunction for the last few weeks’, I think not.
“No, it’s a dreadful error to put this in the public domain for absolutely nothing and I’m afraid I think it’s as sexist as it comes,” Dame Vera Baird told BBC 4’s Today programme.
It comes as Lancashire Police have referred themselves to a watchdog over the contact the force had with missing mother seventeen days before she disappeared.
In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We are assessing the available information to determine whether an investigation into that contact may be required and if so, who should conduct that investigation.”
Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Former victims’ commissioner criticises Lancashire police for revealing Nicola’s personal information
Former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales Dame Vera Baird said she is worried about people making complaints in future after the police disclosed personal information about Nicola Bulley.
Asked about the police disclosing personal information about Nicola Bulley, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think they can think it’s relevant, can they? Because they have been subject to heavy and, in my view, totally justified criticism since they disclosed it.
“I’m sure they would have explained themselves if they had an explanation ... if it was relevant it needed to be in a public domain at the start and it wasn’t. I mean, that is a really worrying error. It is frankly dreadful.”
She added: “Coming back to this information - you know, I’m worried about future people making complaints.”
She went on: “If one of your relatives has gone missing ... and may have some weaknesses, as goodness knows we all do, then would you, first of all, go to the police at all as early as you should when you will have to tell them all the intimate details to help them with their inquiry - that’s essential.
“But would you if it’s going to be on the front page of The Sun the next day or a week later? And if you do, will you tell them these details?”
Nicola Bulley dive expert would have changed strategy if he knew of ‘vulnerabilities’
The forensic expert who assisted Lancashire Police in searching the River Wyre for Nicola Bulley has suggested he would have changed his search strategy if he had known important information about her state of mind.
On Wednesday, the police revealed they were treating Ms Bulley as a “high risk” missing person due to “specific vulnerabilities”.
“I work on these cases all the time with the police, and the first thing to say is if the lady or man is high risk, so we change our search strategy,” Peter Faulding explained.
Nicola Bulley’s family plea for end to speculation over her private life
The family of Nicola Bulley have called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life.
Their plea came after Lancashire Police was criticised for disclosing that the mother-of-two suffered “some significant issues with alcohol” in the past, which had resurfaced over recent months.
Senior officers said on Wednesday that Ms Bulley was “vulnerable” and classed by police as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.
Nicola Bulley’s family say personal issues revealed to stop people selling stories
Ms Bulley’s parents have spoken out after police released personal details about her struggles
The Nicola Bulley case is one of the biggest disasters in British policing
Like it or not, policing is all about control. The police control demonstrations, football fans, crime scenes, witnesses, suspects, even each other (supposedly), Peter Bleksley writes.
And, as we now know, some of their very worst former officers brutally control women who become victims of their vile criminality.
They also control information – billions of pieces of information – and whenever there is a notable, newsworthy case that garners enormous public interest, they control what information is released to us: the great, unworthy, unwashed British public.
The information that is deemed suitable for us is often decided by senior officers, in consultation with their press offices.
Opinion: The Nicola Bulley case is one of the biggest disasters in British policing
If the public cannot trust how the police handle the release of information, why on earth should they trust their investigations?
Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share lane where she could have left field
There is a 10-minute window in which detectives cannot account for Ms Bulley’s movements – a blind spot believed by some to hold the key to what became of the missing woman.
At approximately 9.10am, a witness saw her on the upper field walking her dog. Police know that at 9.20am, her phone was on the bench it was later discovered on. A full timeline of her disappearance can be seen here.
The Independent has mapped out the rough radius where the 45-year-old could have walked and driven to in those 10 minutes:
Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share possible exit from field
Police still believe mother-of-two went into river during 10-minute window not accounted for
Nicola Bulley: 5 questions police must answer about missing mother’s disappearance
Police investigating the Nicola Bulley case appear no closer to finding her nearly three weeks after the mother-of-two disappeared while walking her dog near the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.
On Wednesday Lancashire Constabulary announced that Ms Bulley, 45, had been facing “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, prompting claims in some quarters of “victim blaming”.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those denouncing the force’s decision to share Ms Bulley’s struggles when it is not clear how doing so will help the ongoing search.
In a news conference, the force also set out a detailed rundown of the work it had done so far in trying to find Ms Bulley and criticised armchair detectives commenting on the case, saying they were a “significant” distraction.
Matt Mathers reports:
5 questions police must answer about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Police are appparently no closer to finding mother-of-two nearly three weeks after she vanished while walking her dog
Information commissioner will ask Lancashire Police about decision to reveal Nicola Bulley’s alcohol struggles
The Information Commissioner will be asking Lancashire Police about the decision to disclose missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT, he said in a statement.
Information Commissioner John Edwards said: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.
“Police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, but they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary.
“We recognise that at this stage of an intensive, live investigation, the force must focus all their energies on the inquiry. But given the high-profile nature of this case, we will be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to disclose this information in due course.”
Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes
Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.
Lancashire Police has repeatedly asked people outside of the village of Saint Michael’s on Wyre not to visit to conduct their own searches after the 45-year-old mother disappeared on January 27.
But Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes. He said that they had even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.
“People have reported being sat in their living rooms in an afternoon watching television and people coming up to the windows, peering in, trying the doors, it’s been terrifying for them,” he said on Friday.
William Mata reports:
Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes
Saint Michael’s on Wyre villagers have been ‘terrified’ by amauter detectives looking through windows in search for missing mum
Nicola Bulley police ‘made sexist error’ on release of personal struggles
The former victims’ commissioner has condemned police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley for their “sexist” revelations about her personal health problems.
Lancashire Constabulary revealed on Wednesday that the 45-year-old mother of two had issues with alcohol brought on by her struggles with menopause.
The move sparked a backlash from the public, MPs and women’s rights campaigners accusing police of victim blaming and prompted home secretary Suella Braverman to demand an explanation from the force.
Dame Vera Baird said she was worried the move would put people off from making complaints in future as they might fear what information about them would be made public.
William Mata reports:
Nicola Bulley police ‘made sexist error’ on release of personal struggles
Police said Nicola Bulley was suffering with menopause and alcohol related stressors
Met Police commissioner says it is a ‘rare thing’ for force to comment on vulnerabilities of missing woman
The Metropolitan Police commissioner has said it would be a “rare thing” for the force to comment about the vulnerabilities of a woman in a high-profile missing person case.
Sir Mark Rowley declined to tell Nick Ferrari on LBC whether he would have told the public of missing Lancashire mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s struggles with alcohol and HRT because he did not have “all the facts to hand”.
When asked by Mr Ferrari whether the Met would have released such details about a missing Londoner, Sir Mark said: “It would be a rare thing to do. There may be a case where it is necessary to do, that is why I don’t want to be absolute, but it would be a rare thing to do.
“We need to release the information that helps find somebody and Lancashire have made that call and time will tell whether they have got it right or wrong.”
He added that the Met would be ready to help the Bulley investigation, if asked.
