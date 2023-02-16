Nicola Bulley – latest: Police accused of ‘victim blaming’ for revealing mother’s personal struggles
Officers say missing mother had ‘specific vulnerabilities’ and detail January incident when ‘police and health professionals’ were called to family home
Nicola Bulley was listed ‘high risk’ due to number of ‘specific vulnerabilities’
Police are facing backlash and accusations of ‘victim blaming’ after revealing Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles.
This evening Lancashire Police announced the missing mother had faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”.
It was significantly more detail than detectives had released at a press conference just hours earlier, when they simply referred to “vulnerabilities” that made her a “high risk” missing person.
But the decision to disclose such private information has been criticised, with MPs including Stella Creasy and Alicia Kearns among those questioning the move.
The revelations, in a new online statement, follow a defensive press conference by Lancashire Police on Wednesday that criticised online speculation about the case that detectives claim has hampered search efforts.
Ms Bulley disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog Willow along the River Wyre in Saint Michael’s on Wyre and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to submit information through the Major Incident Public Portal (MiPP) at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)
Police accused of ‘victim blaming’ as MPs condemn decision to reveal Nicola Bulley’s struggles
Police have been accused of “victim blaming” as MPs and other high-profile figures question the decision to make Nicola Bulley’s personal struggles public.
Lancashire Constabulary took the unusual step of giving details about the missing mother’s private life “to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation” about the investigation into her disappearance.
Tory MP Alicia Kearns is among those denouncing the force’s decision to share Ms Bulley’s struggles, when it is not clear how doing so will help the ongoing search.
Emily Atkinson has more on the revelations made by police, leading to backlash:
Nicola Bulley has had ‘issues with alcohol’ police reveal three weeks into search
Police previously called out to incident at family home in January weeks before disappearance, detectives have also revealed
Forensic expert slams police for not disclosing Nicola Bulley as 'high risk'
The forensic expert who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley claims police did not tell his team that the dog walker was considered “high risk” as soon as the missing persons case was launched after she disappeared on 27 January.
Peter Faulding said having this knowledge would have changed his team’s “whole search strategy”.
Last week he led a private team of divers to assist police in the search for Ms Bulley, using sonar technology to see if anything was in the river that could help with the hunt, but came up empty-handed.
Taking to Twitter after learning of the news that Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol problems, Mr Faulding said: “Update re Nicola Bulley. I can confirm that my usually trusted team and I were not passed this crucial information during our search, which would have changed search strategy.”
Updated timeline as police reveal they visited home weeks before she vanished
Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared hree weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.
A Lancashire Police press conference on Wednesday revealed new details of an incident in the weeks before Ms Bulley vanished.
Police debunk eight ‘persistent myths’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Nicola Bulley’s disappearance while walking her dog in a sleepy Lancashire village has captured the nation’s attention on rare scale, with social media sleuths pouring over every known detail of the case.
The 45-year-old vanished on the morning of 27 January, as she took her springer spaniel along the familiar river path at St Michael’s on Wyre, shortly after dropping her daughters – aged six and nine – off at school nearby.
In a bid to confront this “distracting” speculation – and criticism of their investigation – Lancashire Police called a press conference to update the public on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.
Report:
Police debunk eight ‘persistent myths’ about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance
Police warn they are being ‘inundated with false information, accusations and rumours’
Police explain CCTV situation
Det Supt Smith said officers have viewed a “substantial amount of CCTV, which has helped them “pin down” some of Ms Bulley’s movements.
However, they cannot “complete” every step she made as the area has footage that covers just parts of the route she took.
The detective said: “The area at the top of the field, Rowanwater, has CCTV that covers the gate that enters the field and the front of the site.
“That is working, the site managers have been cooperating with us and supporting this investigation at every stage.
“We can say that Nicola has not entered that area or left.”
Footage also shows she did not go down Allotment Lane or via the path at the rear of the Grapes pub onto Garstang Road, the senior officer said.
Det Supt Smith added: “What I can say – which we’ve established only yesterday – was that if Nicola had left out of the river path and turned right, she has not reached the Grapes pub.”
Officers have been “trawling” the area for more footage, but parts of the nearby main road are not covered.
Online myths ‘distracting’ from Nicola Bulley investigation, say police
Detectives searching for Nicola Bulley have warned the public to stop theorising and 'distracting' the police from the search for Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police provided an update on their search for the mother-of-two, 45, on Wednesday, saying there is "not a single piece of information or evidence to suggest that there is any third-party involvement" in Ms Bulley's disappearance. Officers said they were grateful for members of the public ringing in with information, but added that they were being "inundated" with rumours and accusations.
Timeline of Nicola Bulley mystery as police reveal they visited home weeks before she vanished
As police are still searches for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who vanished almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school, my colleague Emily Atkinson lists down the timeline of disappearance.
Timeline of Nicola Bulley case as police say they visited home before disappearance
Police comb through the crucial minutes before her disappearance that continue to be steeped in mystery
Nicola Bulley has had ‘issues with alcohol’ police reveal three weeks into sear
Nicola Bulley has faced “significant issues with alcohol” brought on by “ongoing struggles with the menopause”, police revealed on Wednesday night as they blamed “TikTok detectives” for distracting officers in the search for her.
Sam Rkaina reports on why Lancashire Constabulary took the “unusual step” of giving details about her private life:
Nicola Bulley has had ‘issues with alcohol’ police reveal three weeks into search
Police previously called out to incident at family home in January weeks before disappearance, detectives have also revealed
What is the focus of police investigation?
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley are looking at a number of ways to find out where she is.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped off her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27.
Lancashire Police said there has been an “unprecedented amount of work” on the investigation, with more than 40 dedicated detectives looking through hundreds of hours of possible leads.
More than 300 premises have been visited and around 1,500 pieces of information have been received, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference on Wednesday.
Extensive searches have been carried out on the River Wyre, with officers searching as far as the sea.
Senior investigating officer Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “As any senior investigating officer does, you form a number of hypotheses, that is scenarios which are possible from the information to hand.
“Those hypotheses included the one that she possibly could have gone into the river, that there could have been third-party involvement, and lastly, that she could have left the area voluntarily.”
The force said there is no evidence to suggest any crime has been committed or there was any third-party involvement.
Expert criticises police for ‘not sharing information’ on Nicola Bulley
The forensic expert who assisted the police in the search for Nicola Bulley claims he wasn’t told the missing mother had “significant issues” and says he would have taken a different approach if he had.
Peter Faulding claims police did not tell his team Ms Bulley was considered “high risk” as soon as the missing persons case was launched after she disappeared on 27 January.
Mr Faulding said having this knowledge would have changed his team’s “whole search strategy”.
More in this report:
Dive expert ‘would have changed his Nicola Bulley search’ if police shared concerns
Peter Faulding claims police did not tell his team Nicola Bulley was considered ‘high risk’ as soon as the missing persons case was launched
