It follows the opening to the inquest into the death of the missing mother-of-two
The policing watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out just 17 days before she disappeared.
An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (February 16) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.
“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”
Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around one mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.
She had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.
Earlier on Wednesday, an inquest heard that Ms Bulley was identified by dental records.
Opening an inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mother of two, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted a consultant maxillofacial surgeon to ask for a comparison of her dental records.
A “full independent review” is set to be carried out by the College of Policing into Lancashire Police’s handling of the Nicola Bulley case, the county’s police and crime commissioner said.
Conservative PCC Andrew Snowden said the public “understandably feel that there remain questions about the handling of elements of the police investigation, how it was communicated and the decision to release personal information”.
The force said it “welcomes the independent review”, adding that it is “keen to take the opportunity to learn”.
There are thousands of retired and former police officers who’ve had the good grace and emotional intelligence not to get involved in the runaway commentary that has surrounded Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
The only people who can claim to actually care about finding Nicola are her distraught loved ones and the 200 or so professionals who are on the ground in Lancashire, and have been for the past three weeks. Virtually everybody else who has invited themselves into the midst of these awful circumstances has done so for personal gain or validation.
Let me be clear: I am not referring to former cops who in good faith have tried to provide some insight into the rationale and investigation around “high-risk” missing person strategies.
I’m instead talking about a handful of former police officers, who in my opinion have recklessly thrown in completely unfounded and entirely speculative theories, that have resulted in the press and media seizing upon them and spreading them as if they were the truth.
Mike Pannett writes:
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more:
Nicola Bulley’s body has been found in the River Wyre, after weeks of agonising searches.
The latest unwelcome news comes against a backdrop of intense speculation on social media and appeals for information, while a family attempted to put one foot in front of the other, terrified of what comes next.
The public relate to it. They have connected with this traumatic event, and have become desperate for resolution.
When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered. How could this happen? Where are they? Will they ever be found? Did they run away? Were they attacked? Is this a tragic accident? Did someone harm them? Are they suffering? Are they safe?
When a loved one goes missing, there are hundreds of questions left waiting to be answered, writes psychologist Dr Jessica Taylor:
Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
Read this report to find out what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary:
The brother of an ex-rugby league player who disappeared in the US more than a year ago says his case is “exactly the same” as that of missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Bryn Hargeaves vanished in West Virginia last year, and now brother Gareth has drawn parallels with missing dog walker Nicola Bulley.
Matt Mathers reports:
Nicola Bulley was identified using her dental records, the opening of an inquest into her death has heard.
Preston Coroner’s Court was told surgeon Andrew Ian Edwards had examined the 45-year-old’s dental records, which had been obtained by police from her dental surgery.
The hearing, which lasted about five minutes, was not attended by Ms Bulley‘s partner Paul Ansell or any other family.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.
Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.
Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.
Read more:
A diving expert involved in the search for missing mother Nicola Bulley has defended his team’s involvement in the investigation.
A body was found in the River Wyre by two dog walkers not far from where the 45-year-old went missing three weeks ago.
Peter Faulding, head of Specialist Group International, led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
Ofcom has expressed concern following complaints made by Nicola Bulley’s family about ITV and Sky.
Bulley’s family singled out both corporations for personally contacting them despite asking press to respect their privacy. They said they were contacted after a body, later identified as Ms Bulley’s, was discovered on Sunday (19 February).
The media watchdog has written to both ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions”.
A spokesperson said: “We are extremely concerned to hear the comments made by the family of Nicola Bulley about two broadcast licensees.
“We have written to ITV and Sky to ask them to explain their actions. We will then assess whether any further action is required.”
Read more:
