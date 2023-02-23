✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

The policing watchdog has launched an investigation into a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out just 17 days before she disappeared.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Following a referral by Lancashire Constabulary on Thursday (February 16) we have started an independent investigation regarding contact the force had with Nicola Bulley on 10 January 2023.

“We were notified by the force that an officer attended the family home on that date as part of a welfare check.”

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river around one mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen was that of the missing 45-year-old.

She had been missing for more than three weeks and amateur detectives, online sleuths and social media influencers descended on St Michael’s on Wyre to look for her.

Earlier on Wednesday, an inquest heard that Ms Bulley was identified by dental records.

Opening an inquest into the death of the 45-year-old mother of two, senior coroner Dr James Adeley said he had contacted a consultant maxillofacial surgeon to ask for a comparison of her dental records.