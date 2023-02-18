Jump to content

Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Nicola Bulley’s family “just need a breakthrough to give us some hope”, her father has said, three weeks after the mother-of-two went missing while walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre.

“Every day is a struggle,” said Ernie Bulley, shortly after the family revealed that the 45-year-old was dealing with side effects from the menopause.

They said: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”

Rishi Sunak has since expressed concern over Lancashire Police’s decision to disclose information about Ms Bulley’s personal life, as the force came under fire for what was labelled a “sexist” error when they disclosed information about Ms Bulley‘s struggles with alcohol and the menopause.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Sunak said: I was concerned that private information was put in the public domain and I’m pleased the police are looking at how that happened and the investigation.”

Recommended

1676706584

Nicola Bulley’s family ‘just need a breakthrough’, says father

Nicola Bulley’s family “just need a breakthrough to give us some hope”, her father has said.

Speaking to Sky News, Ernie Bulley said that “every day is a struggle”, adding: “[We're] no further on from three weeks ago.

“[We] just need a breakthrough to give us some hope.”

Here is a clip of Mr Bulley speaking to the broadcaster in the first week of the search:

Nicola Bulley’s family pleas for information as search is ongoing
Andy Gregory18 February 2023 07:49
1676705941

Dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s phone on bench says ‘something wasn’t right’

A dog walker who found Nicola Bulley’s mobile phone on a bench before she had been reported missing has claimed that he “knew something wasn’t right”, my colleague Jane Dalton reports.

The man, identified only as Ron, thought when he first spotted the phone that someone had left it there while they had gone to relieve themselves nearby.

He had been walking beside the river in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, close to the spot where the mother of two disappeared on the morning of 27 January.

But Ron said that when it became clear that nobody was returning to the mobile, he picked it up, at around 9.35am, and saw a wallpaper image flash up showing Ms Bulley with her partner, Paul Ansell.

Man who found Nicola Bulley’s phone on bench says he knew ‘something wasn’t right’

Man says he recognised her from photo that was mobile’s wallpaper

Andy Gregory18 February 2023 07:39
1676703600

All the evidence released so far in the case of the missing dog walker

Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother-of-two and mortgage adviser, is still missing almost three weeks after she disappeared while out walking her dog having dropped her young daughters off at primary school.

Ms Bulley, originally from Essex but now resident in Inskip, was heading east along the River Wyre in Lancashire with her brown springer spaniel Willow when she vanished near St Michael’s on Wyre at approximately 9.15am on Friday 27 January.

She was seen by at least one fellow dog walker moments before disappearing.

Joe Sommerlad has a brief overview of the information released so far as the investigation continues:

Here’s everything we know about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley after 20 days

Mother-of-two ‘vanished into thin air’ on Friday 27 January

Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 07:00
1676700000

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance continues to confound police and public three weeks after the mortgage broker vanished in Lancashire.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two was logged into a Teams work call on her phone on Friday 27 January as she walked her dog, Willow, along their usual riverside route in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

But what happened next is shrouded in mystery.

Map shows key areas in Nicola Bulley search as police share possible exit from field

Police still believe mother-of-two went into river during 10-minute window not accounted for

Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 06:00
1676696400

Watch: Loose Women’s co-stars Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore clash over Nicola Bulley debate

Loose Women’s co-stars Kelle Bryan and Jane Moore clash over Nicola Bulley debate
Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 05:00
1676692800

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Neighbours of Nicola Bulley have had to beef up their security because amateur detectives are snooping into people’s homes.

Lancashire Police has repeatedly asked people outside of the village of Saint Michael’s on Wyre not to visit to conduct their own searches after the 45-year-old mother disappeared on January 27.

But Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said villagers, particularly older residents, have been left “terrified” as vigilantes complete DIY probes. He said that they had even resorted to employing private security firms in a bid to protect their privacy.

William Mata reports:

Residents in Nicola Bulley’s village hire security firm to stop snooping vigilantes

Saint Michael’s on Wyre villagers have been ‘terrified’ by amauter detectives looking through windows in search for missing mum

Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 04:00
1676689200

Images capture police search teams on the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton, Lancashire, as officers continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

(PA)
(PA)
Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 03:00
1676685600

Timeline of Nicola Bulley mystery

Police are still searching for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley, who disappeared almost three weeks ago after dropping her daughters off at school.

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen on Friday 27 January at around 9.20am while walking her dog alongside the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire. Friends and family of the mother-of-two have said they will never give up hope of finding her.

We take a look at a timeline of the case as the search continues:

Timeline of Nicola Bulley case as police say they visited home before disappearance

Police comb through the crucial minutes before her disappearance that continue to be steeped in mystery

Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 02:00
1676682000

Watch: Diver says search methods would have changed if vulnerabilities were known

Nicola Bulley: Diver says search methods would have changed if vulnerabilities were known
Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 01:00
1676678400

11 key things we learned from police update on Nicola Bulley search

Police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley have hit out at “ill-informed speculation” they say has distracted detectives.

In a bid to address intense online speculation around the dog walker’s mystery disappearance – and criticism of the investigation – Lancashire Police held a press conference on Wednesday to shed light on “exactly we have done over the last 19 days”.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre after she dropped her two daughters - aged six and nine - at school on 27 January.

Here’s a rundown of 11 key things we learned from the latest police update:

11 key things we learned from police press conference on Nicola Bulley search

Police defend intensely scrutinised investigation into mother-of-two’s disappearance

Emily Atkinson18 February 2023 00:00

