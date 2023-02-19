✕ Close Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The comments made against a female detective leading the search for Nicola Bulley have come under severe criticism from a former head of a police watchdog.

Zoe Billingham, who headed His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, said the remarks by “a small section of the media” were “really disturbing”.

“It’s the 21st century. I think it’s important to call out the disgraceful comments (in a small section of the media) about the appearance of a competent senior female detective,” Ms Billingham tweeted.

“We’ve talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that’s really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to,” she told Sky News.

Lancashire Police have also drawn widespread criticism, including from prime minister Rishi Sunak, for revealing that Ms Bulley been struggling with alcohol use and the menopause.

Meanwhile, a missing persons expert has claimed Ms Bulley could have gone “off-grid”.