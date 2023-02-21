Nicola Bulley – latest: Family condemn media as police confirm body found in river is missing mother
Family of 45-year-old missing for three weeks say she was ‘centre of our world’
Ex-detective says police have ‘destroyed’ Nicola Bulley’s reputation
Police searching for Nicola Bulley have confirmed that the body found on Sunday in the River Wyre is that of the missing mother-of-two.
In a statement read out by Lancashire Police at a press conference on Monday evening, the 45-year-old’s family urged that the press and members of the public “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives.
“It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now,” the family said. “Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”
The family said that they “will never forget” the mother-of-two who was “the centre of our world”, adding: “She was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”
Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell had earlier told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”
Recap: The family statement in full
Here is the statement from Nicola Bulley‘s family, as read by Lancashire Police Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables:
“Our family liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today.
“We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us.
“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.
“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most.
“And it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family.
“This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.
“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.
“Do the press and other media channels and so called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.
“To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you. The community support in St Michael’s, friends, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends you know who you are. Thank you.
“Our hearts truly break for others who have missing loved ones. Keep that hope alive.
“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now.
“We love you, always have and always will, we will take it from here.”
Nicola Bulley’s family speak of devastation as her body formally identified
The family of Nicola Bulley have said they will “never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments” as police confirmed her body was pulled from a river.
The mother-of-two was discovered on Sunday morning in the River Wyre in Lancashire, more than three weeks on from when she disappeared.
She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on January 27.
Lancashire Police called a press conference on Monday, where the force did not address the widespread criticism it had received for releasing some aspects of Ms Bulley’s private life into the public domain.
Police also did not disclose the reasons it had taken 23 days to find her body in the river.
Speaking at the force’s HQ, assistant chief constable Peter Lawson did confirm the body had been identified as Ms Bulley – and described the investigation as “hugely complex and highly emotional”.
Report:
Nicola Bulley’s family speak of devastation as her body formally identified
Lancashire Police did not address the widespread criticism they received for releasing some of her personal details into the public domain.
Downing Street declines to comment on external police review in Nicola Bulley’s case
Downing Street declined to comment on the possibility of an independent external review of Lancashire Police and its handling of the Nicola Bulley case.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson said: “You have heard the concerns of the prime minister before.
“He welcomed the fact there was an internal investigation, I think the first step is to allow that to take place and see what the findings are, so I am not going to comment before that.”
“We think it is appropriate that this investigation is taking place.
“We will wait and see what the findings of that are before commenting further on the investigation, given it is a live case,” the spokesperson added.
And finally - the search itself
Despite extensive searches of the area, it took more than three weeks for Ms Bulley‘s body to be found in the River Wyre, about a mile away from where she was last seen.
Underwater search expert Peter Faulding was called in by the family to assist but said he was “baffled” after he failed to find her.
Neither his team or police divers found any trace of Ms Bulley in the section of the river they searched over three days.
Mr Faulding said he had only cleared the area around the bench where her mobile phone was found, and that the tidal section beyond the weir was “an open book”, according to MailOnline.
“We weren’t searching the reeds, our job was to search the water,” he said.
‘Media intrusion'
In a statement read by Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables after her body was identified, the family of 45-year-old Ms Bulley called for the press to “be held accountable”.
They said some media outlets and members of the public had accused Nicola’s partner, Paul Ansell, of wrongdoing and “misquoted and vilified friends and family”.
They also criticised Sky News and ITV for contacting them after the body was discovered “when we expressly asked for privacy”.
“They again, have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profiles. It is shameful they have acted in this way,” the family said.
Social media sleuths and speculation
Police accused “TikTokers” of “playing private detectives” near the scene of Ms Bulley‘s disappearance.
Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said investigating officers have been “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” relating to the case.
She said: “Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.
“Obviously, we can’t disregard anything and we’ve reviewed everything that’s come in, but of course it has distracted us significantly.”
Social media influencer Dan Duffy was given a fixed penalty notice under section 4 of the Public Order Act - fear or provocation of violence - after he was arrested while filming for his YouTube channel, called Exploring With Danny.
'The police handling of the investigation’
Lancashire Constabulary has been criticised for disclosing personal information about Ms Bulley.
Following a press conference last week, the force revealed the mother-of-two’s struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was “concerned that private information was put into the public domain” by officers.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke to the constabulary about her concerns but said she was not “wholly satisfied” with responses given by the chief constable.
Which groups have been criticised since Nicola Bulley went missing?
The search for Nicola Bulley has concluded after police confirmed her body was found in a Lancashire river, but questions remain about a number of aspects of the case.
The police handling of her disappearance, the search around St Michael’s on Wyre, and the coverage through both traditional news outlets and social media channels have all attracted criticism.
Here are the key parts of the case that have come under scrutiny since Bulley disappeared on 27 January:
Nicola Bulley: Which groups have been criticised since she went missing?
The police, social media sleuths and the media have all faced a backlash since the mother of two Ms Bulley went missing.
Revealing Nicola Bulley’s alcohol and menopause problems “didn’t do anything”, former chief prosecutor claims
Revealing Nicola Bulley’s alcohol and menopause problems “didn’t do anything”, the former chief prosecutor has claimed.
In an interview with Times Radio, Nazir Afzal said Lancashire Police revealing Nicola Bulley’s problems with alcohol and the peri-menopause “didn’t do anything”.
Mr Afzal questioned why the police disclosed the information, claiming it was not “going to help us identify or find her”.
He continued: “There are all sorts of issues that need to be investigated.”
Amateur sleuths posting theories about Nicola Bulley “out of control” says former chief prosecutor
Amateur sleuths posting conspiracy theories about Nicola Bulley “out of control”, the former chief prosecutor said in an interview on Times Radio.
Nazir Afzal said social media is “out of control”, and said Ms Bulley’s family are “very upset” with how the tragedy has been handled on social media.
He said if he was the family’s lawyer, he would be suing the amateur sleuths posting conspiracy theories until they no longer “had access to a computer”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies