Police searching for Nicola Bulley have confirmed that the body found on Sunday in the River Wyre is that of the missing mother-of-two.

In a statement read out by Lancashire Police at a press conference on Monday evening, the 45-year-old’s family urged that the press and members of the public “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives.

“It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now,” the family said. “Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

The family said that they “will never forget” the mother-of-two who was “the centre of our world”, adding: “She was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell had earlier told Sky News of his “agony”, adding: “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”