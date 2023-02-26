✕ Close Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre

A TikTok user who lied to police and filmed officers as they pulled Nicola Bulley’s body from the River Wyre has been unmasked as barber Curtis Arnold.

The 34-year-old posted footage of officers searching the water’s edge across several social media channels and later admitted to earning close to £900 in royalties for the posts.

The TikTok account which had been dedicated to coverage of the Nicola Bulley case – spun as “media done differently” – has since been removed but the videos remain on his other social media channels.

The incident follows the removal of Peter Faulding, the diving specialist who aided the search, from the National Crime Agency’s list of experts.

He led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment which did not yield any results.

Ms Bulley was sadly pulled from the River Wyre last Sunday after members of the public alerted police to a suspected body, over three weeks after she was last sighted on 27 January.