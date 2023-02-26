Nicola Bulley – latest: TikToker who tricked police to film body being pulled from river unmasked
Barber Curtis Arnold found to be TikTok user behind video
Family of Nicola Bulley release statement after her body is discovered in River Wyre
A TikTok user who lied to police and filmed officers as they pulled Nicola Bulley’s body from the River Wyre has been unmasked as barber Curtis Arnold.
The 34-year-old posted footage of officers searching the water’s edge across several social media channels and later admitted to earning close to £900 in royalties for the posts.
The TikTok account which had been dedicated to coverage of the Nicola Bulley case – spun as “media done differently” – has since been removed but the videos remain on his other social media channels.
The incident follows the removal of Peter Faulding, the diving specialist who aided the search, from the National Crime Agency’s list of experts.
He led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river using specialist sonar equipment which did not yield any results.
Ms Bulley was sadly pulled from the River Wyre last Sunday after members of the public alerted police to a suspected body, over three weeks after she was last sighted on 27 January.
Over £30,000 raised to support family of Nicola Bulley with funeral costs
Over £30,000 has been raised to support the family of Nicola Bulley with funeral costs.
The GoFundMe page was set up two days ago by friends of Ms Bulley after the 45-year-old’s body was found to support the family through funeral planning and to support her daughters.
Ms Bulley’s friends originally aimed to raise £10,000, but raised the amount to £25,000 after surpassing their target.
In a statement posted on the GoFundMe page, they said: “This is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future.
“The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”
Donate to the GoFundMe here.
The Nicola Bulley ‘armchair detectives’ have crossed a line
There are thousands of retired and former police officers who’ve had the good grace and emotional intelligence not to get involved in the runaway commentary that has surrounded Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
The only people who can claim to actually care about finding Nicola are her distraught loved ones and the 200 or so professionals who are on the ground in Lancashire, and have been for the past three weeks. Virtually everybody else who has invited themselves into the midst of these awful circumstances has done so for personal gain or validation.
Let me be clear: I am not referring to former cops who in good faith have tried to provide some insight into the rationale and investigation around “high-risk” missing person strategies.
I’m instead talking about a handful of former police officers, who in my opinion have recklessly thrown in completely unfounded and entirely speculative theories, that have resulted in the press and media seizing upon them and spreading them as if they were the truth.
It is essentially spotlight courting, and quite frankly I’m sickened by it (as are all the other current and serving police professionals I know).
Mike Pannett writes:
Nicola’s disappearance isn’t last night’s TV drama cliffhanger – it is a real event concerning real people, and we should respect that
Nicola Bulley: What investigations have been launched and why?
Since Nicola Bulley disappeared, the police, social media sleuths and the media have all received widespread criticism.
The 45-year-old’s body was pulled from the River Wye in Lancashire on Sunday but a number of questions have been left unanswered.
Here, the PA news agency looks at what investigations have been launched since her body was recovered and why they are necessary:
Media watchdog Ofcom has asked ITV and Sky to “explain their actions” in Nicola Bulley reporting:
Ofcom has written to ITV and Sky “to ask them to explain their actions” after Nicola Bulley’s family accused them of intruding on their privacy after her body was discovered in the River Wyre.
The media watchdog said it was “extremely concerned” after the 45-year-old’s relatives questioned the role of the media during the investigation into her disappearance.
"They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits," a statement from the family read.
Media watchdog Ofcom asks ITV and Sky to ‘explain actions’ in Nicola Bulley reporting
Ofcom has written to ITV and Sky "to ask them to explain their actions" after Nicola Bulley's family accused them of intruding on their privacy after her body was discovered in the River Wyre. The media watchdog said it was "extremely concerned" after the 45-year-old's relatives questioned the role of the media during the investigation into her disappearance. "They again have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profits," a statement from the family read.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body
Missing mother Nicola Bulley was finally found on Sunday, around a mile away from where she was last seen on the river in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.
Ms Bulley had disappeared on 27 January while walking her dog after dropping her children off at school earlier that morning.
Police said two walkers, who used a path well trodden by officers, found her and the body was formally identified the following day.
Experts have said there are a number of reasons why Ms Bulley might not have been found sooner.
Three reasons why it may have taken so long to find Nicola Bulley’s body
Body of missing mother-of-two was discovered in a stretch of river already searched by police
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police investigated over death of another missing mother
A police officer from the force criticised over the Nicola Bulley search is being investigated for gross misconduct after the death of a young mother who was also reported missing.
Kiena Dawes, 23, was hit by a train near Garstang, Lancashire last July just hours after she was reported missing.
Following her death, her family claimed she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police.
Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police officer accused of misconduct over Kiena Dawes death
Kiena Dawes’ family say she was ‘let down’ by Lancashire Police before her death, as officer investigated for gross misconduct
Watchdog to probe welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s home days before she vanished
The police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer conducted a welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer from Lancashire Police visited the address on January 10.
Ms Bulley’s body was pulled from the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday, more than three weeks after she was last seen on January 27.
On Wednesday, an inquest opening heard how the 45-year-old mother-of-two was identified by her dental records.
Watchdog to probe welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s home days before she vanished
A Lancashire Police officer visited the address on January 10, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.
Diver who searched for Nicola Bulley ‘removed from National Crime Agency expert list’
A diving specialist who searched for missing mother Nicola Bulley has been struck from the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) list of experts.
Peter Faulding led a team of experts and divers to assist Lancashire Police in searching the river for the missing dog walker using specialist sonar equipment.
Specialist Group International (SGI), led by Mr Faulding, was suspended this week while a review is carried out, law enforcement sources confirmed to The Times.
During the protracted search for Bulley, Mr Faulding did not shy away in his criticism of how the investigation was handled, describing the probe as “a mess” and claiming details in the case “don’t add up”. Most recently, he insisted he had been a “fall guy” in her disappearance.
Diver who searched for Nicola Bulley ‘removed from National Crime Agency expert list’
Specialist Group International (SGI), led by Mr Faulding, was suspended this week
