Nicola Bulley – latest: Any trace of missing dog walker will have disappeared, says former officer
Riverbanks ‘not forensically friendly and plenty of other boot prints now covering area’
Any trace of Nicola Bulley beside the river where she was last seen will now have disappeared, according to a former police officer from the area.
Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the mother of two walked are “not very forensically friendly”, the ex-officer said – especially as lots of boot prints from other people will have been since made in the ground.
Earlier, a former senior Metropolitan Police officer claimed police were wrong to say Ms Bulley had fallen into the River Wyre.
Philip Flower, an ex-superintendent, said “neither the facts nor the evidence” supported Lancashire Constabulary’s official theory.
Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog in a field near the river in St Michaels on Wyre on 27 January.
But writing in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Flower wrote: “Ms Bulley was a good swimmer. The water wasn’t fast flowing. There are no slip marks on the riverbank.”
Ms Bulley’s family also disputed the police theory that she fell into the river.
Lancashire Constabulary said they were still searching the river but the focus of the investigation had moved downstream to an area that becomes tidal near the coast.
Ribbons of hope tied to River Wyre bridge as search continues
People have tied yellow ribbons, adorned with messages of hope written on them, to a bridge over the River Wyre as the search for Nicola Bulley continues over two weeks after her disappearance.
Police continue to work on a hypothesis that Ms Bulley fell into the river, but searches have not found anything. Officers are now working on searching the river towards the sea at Morecambe Bay.
Watch here.
Any trace of Bulley will now be gone from site, says ex-cop
Any trace of Nicola Bulley on the stretch of river where she was last seen will now be gone, a former Lancashire police officer has said.
Riverbanks and fields like the one in St Michael’s on Wyre where the missing mother-of-two walked her dog are “not very forensically friendly”, the retired officer told The Telegraph.
In anonymous remarks, he explained that there would be fingerprints and bootprints from lots of people in the area, especially now that two weeks have passed since she vanished on 27 January.
Liam James has more.
Police ‘took nine days to return call to key witness'
Police took nine days to return a call from a key witness who reported seeing two men “hiding their faces” near where Nicola Bulley went missing, it’s been reported.
The resident said he spotted the men by a church not far from her dog-walking route the day before she disappeared.
He told The Sun Online that he phoned police to tell them he had seen the two men acting “strange” and hiding their faces.
He said: “I was away all that weekend so only heard about Nicola Bulley going missing on Sunday.
“I saw the police were appealing for information and it struck me that I should tell them what I saw, so I rang them on the Monday.”
The witness said no one called him back so he followed up on the Friday, a week after Ms Bulley vanished.
He called again on Monday, a week after his first call.
The man said: “I couldn’t understand it — there’s a woman missing and I’ve seen these men in the area. Why haven’t they called me?
“Then they called me back last Wednesday and took all the info.
“It’s frustrating — it would have been much better if I had been spoken to straight away as it was fresher in my mind.”
He said the men were carrying fishing rods and appeared to be wearing hats or hoods, which obscured their faces.
